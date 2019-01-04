Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of The Public Theater's 15th Annual UNDER THE RADAR Festival

The Public Theater officially opened its 15th annual UNDER THE RADAR FESTIVAL on Thursday, January 3. This popular and highly-anticipated festival of The Public's winter season includes artists from across the U.S. and around the world, including Argentina, Australia, France, Lebanon, Nigeria, Norway, Palestine, and the UK. Curated by UTR Festival Director Mark Russell, this year's UNDER THE RADAR FESTIVAL continues to expand to venues throughout New York City in addition to The Public Theater's home at Astor Place.

Exciting new work by innovative artists Penny Arcade; The Chekhov Project; Tania El Khoury; Ifeoma Fafunwa; The Illustrious Blacks; Manual Cinema; Meow Meow; Peter Mills Weiss & Julia Mounsey; Flaco Navaja; New Saloon; Plexus Polaire; and Rude Mechs will be featured at UTR 2019. The festival will also include works by Lola Arias; James & Jerome; and The Kilbanes at partner venues throughout New York City.

Public Theater Member and Partner tickets for the 2019 UNDER THE RADAR FESTIVAL start at $20 and are available now. Single tickets to UTR shows start at $25 and tickets can be accessed online at www.publictheater.org; The Taub Box Office at The Public at 425 Lafayette Street; or by phone at 212-967-7555, beginning Thursday, November 8. Tickets for partner venue events at The Metropolitan Museum of Art and NYU Skirball can be purchased directly from the venues. All tickets are subject to facility and service fees.

Over the last 15 years, The Public's UNDER THE RADAR FESTIVAL has presented over 255 companies from 45 countries. It has grown into a landmark of the New York City theater season and is a vital part of The Public's mission, providing a high-visibility platform to support artists from diverse backgrounds who are redefining the act of making theater. Widely recognized as a premier launching pad for new and cutting-edge performance from the U.S. and abroad, UTR has presented works by such respected artists as Elevator Repair Service, Nature Theater of Oklahoma, Gob Squad, Belarus Free Theatre, Guillermo Calderón, and Young Jean Lee. These artists provide a snapshot of contemporary theater: richly distinct in terms of perspectives, aesthetics, social practice, and pointing to the future of the art form.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



The Illustrious Blacks



Penny Arcade, Steve Zehentnen



Mark Russell



Ron Chernow



David Cale



Deborah McDermott, Robert Schenkkan



Yahya Abdul-Mateen II



Nona Hendryx



Jude Icarus



Chukwudi Iwuji



Wendy Vanden Heuvel



Arian Moayed



Sean Donovan



Milo Cramer, Julia Mounsey, Deepali Gupta, Peter Mills Weiss



Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, Mark Russell, Michael Reed



Ufuoma McDermott, Oluchi Odii, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, Zara Udofia-Ejoh, Rita Edward, Debbie Ohiri, Ifeoma Fafunwa, Omonor, Odenike, Joke Silva, Elvina Ibru



The company of FRANKENSTEIN



Mark Russell, Oskar Eustis



Erik Jenson, Jessica Blank



