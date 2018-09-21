Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of The New Group's THE TRUE

Sep. 21, 2018  

The New Group's The True, directed by Scott Elliott, officially opened on September 20. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through October 21 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).

Check out the photos from last night's opening below!

Edie Falco stars as Dorothea "Polly" Noonan, the blunt, profane, decades-long defender of Albany's Democratic Party machine in Sharr White's fiery return to The New Group. When it comes to Polly, politics is only personal, especially now that her hero, "mayor for life" Erastus Corning II (Michael McKean), is battling for party control while at the same time fighting the fiercest primary challenge of his life. The True is an intimate portrait of the bounds of love, loyalty, and female power in the male-dominated world of 1977 patronage politics.

This world premiere production features Austin Cauldwell (Bill McCormick), Edie Falco (Dorothea "Polly" Noonan), Glenn Fitzgerald (Howard C. Nolan), Michael McKean (Erastus Corning II), John Pankow (Charlie Ryan) and Peter Scolari (Peter Noonan).

This production reunites playwright Sharr White with The New Group. In 2014, the company presented the New York premiere of Sharr White's Annapurna, with Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman, directed by Bart DeLorenzo.

Productions in The New Group's 2018-2019 Season take place at The Pershing Square Signature Center, 480 West 42nd Street.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

"The True"
"The True"

Edie Falco
Edie Falco

Edie Falco
Edie Falco

Edie Falco
Edie Falco

Amy Heckerling
Amy Heckerling

Amy Heckerling
Amy Heckerling

Amy Heckerling
Amy Heckerling

Peter Scolari
Peter Scolari

Peter Scolari
Peter Scolari

Peter Scolari
Peter Scolari

Tracy Shayne
Tracy Shayne

Tracy Shayne
Tracy Shayne

Tracy Shayne
Tracy Shayne

Tracy Shayne and Peter Scolari
Tracy Shayne and Peter Scolari

Tracy Shayne and Peter Scolari
Tracy Shayne and Peter Scolari

John Pankow
John Pankow

John Pankow
John Pankow

Lily Thorne
Lily Thorne

Josh Hamilton
Josh Hamilton

Austin Cauldwell
Austin Cauldwell

Austin Cauldwell
Austin Cauldwell

Austin Cauldwell
Austin Cauldwell

Cynthia Nixon
Cynthia Nixon

Cynthia Nixon
Cynthia Nixon

Cynthia Nixon
Cynthia Nixon

Glenn Fitzgerald
Glenn Fitzgerald

Glenn Fitzgerald
Glenn Fitzgerald

Glenn Fitzgerald
Glenn Fitzgerald

Sharr White
Sharr White

Evelyn White and Sharr White
Evelyn White and Sharr White

Michael McKean
Michael McKean

Michael McKean
Michael McKean

Michael McKean
Michael McKean

Michael McKean and Annette O'Toole
Michael McKean and Annette O'Toole

John Pankow and Edie Falco
John Pankow and Edie Falco

Sharr White and Edie Falco
Sharr White and Edie Falco

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of The New Group's THE TRUE
Scott Elliott, Sharr White, Austin Caldwell, John Pankow, Edie Falco, Michael McKean, Tracy Shayne, Peter Scolari and Glenn Fitzgerald

