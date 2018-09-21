Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of The New Group's THE TRUE

The New Group's The True, directed by Scott Elliott, officially opened on September 20. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through October 21 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).

Edie Falco stars as Dorothea "Polly" Noonan, the blunt, profane, decades-long defender of Albany's Democratic Party machine in Sharr White's fiery return to The New Group. When it comes to Polly, politics is only personal, especially now that her hero, "mayor for life" Erastus Corning II (Michael McKean), is battling for party control while at the same time fighting the fiercest primary challenge of his life. The True is an intimate portrait of the bounds of love, loyalty, and female power in the male-dominated world of 1977 patronage politics.

This world premiere production features Austin Cauldwell (Bill McCormick), Edie Falco (Dorothea "Polly" Noonan), Glenn Fitzgerald (Howard C. Nolan), Michael McKean (Erastus Corning II), John Pankow (Charlie Ryan) and Peter Scolari (Peter Noonan).

This production reunites playwright Sharr White with The New Group. In 2014, the company presented the New York premiere of Sharr White's Annapurna, with Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman, directed by Bart DeLorenzo.

Productions in The New Group's 2018-2019 Season take place at The Pershing Square Signature Center, 480 West 42nd Street.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



