Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THOM PAIN (BASED ON NOTHING)

Signature Theatre's production of Thom Pain (based on nothing), by Drama Desk Award-winning playwright Will Eno and directed by Obie Award-winner Oliver Butler, is now in performances and runs through December 2, 2018 on The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

The show, starring Michael C. Hall, officially opened last night, November 11, and BroadwayWorld was there! Check out all the photos below!

This surreal and very real one-man show follows Thom Pain as he desperately, and hilariously, tries to save his own life...or at least make it into something worth dying for.

The creative team includes Amy Rubin (Scenic Design), Anita Yavich (Costume Design), Jen Schriever (Lighting Design), Lee Kinney (Sound Design). Charles M. Turner III is the Production Stage Manager. Casting by Caparelliotis Casting.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



