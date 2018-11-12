THOM PAIN (BASED ON NOTHING)
Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THOM PAIN (BASED ON NOTHING)

Nov. 12, 2018  

Signature Theatre's production of Thom Pain (based on nothing), by Drama Desk Award-winning playwright Will Eno and directed by Obie Award-winner Oliver Butler, is now in performances and runs through December 2, 2018 on The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

The show, starring Michael C. Hall, officially opened last night, November 11, and BroadwayWorld was there! Check out all the photos below!

This surreal and very real one-man show follows Thom Pain as he desperately, and hilariously, tries to save his own life...or at least make it into something worth dying for.

The creative team includes Amy Rubin (Scenic Design), Anita Yavich (Costume Design), Jen Schriever (Lighting Design), Lee Kinney (Sound Design). Charles M. Turner III is the Production Stage Manager. Casting by Caparelliotis Casting.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Theatre Marquee
Theatre Marquee

Theatre Marquee
Theatre Marquee

Theatre Marquee
Theatre Marquee

Theatre Marquee
Theatre Marquee

Theatre Marquee
Theatre Marquee

Carolyn McCormick and son
Carolyn McCormick and son

Carolyn McCormick
Carolyn McCormick

Carolyn McCormick' son
Carolyn McCormick' son

Carolyn McCormick and son
Carolyn McCormick and son

Georgia Engel and Reed Birney
Georgia Engel and Reed Birney

Georgia Engel
Georgia Engel

Reed Birney
Reed Birney

Harris Yulin
Harris Yulin

Harris Yulin
Harris Yulin

Harris Yulin
Harris Yulin

Josh Hamilton and Lily Thorne
Josh Hamilton and Lily Thorne

Josh Hamilton and Lily Thorne
Josh Hamilton and Lily Thorne

Josh Hamilton and Lily Thorne
Josh Hamilton and Lily Thorne

Josh Hamilton, Lily Thorne and Lois Smith
Josh Hamilton, Lily Thorne and Lois Smith

Josh Hamilton
Josh Hamilton

Lily Thorne
Lily Thorne

Lois Smith
Lois Smith

Josh Hamilton, Lily Thorne and Lois Smith
Josh Hamilton, Lily Thorne and Lois Smith

Bill Irwin
Bill Irwin

Martha Roth and Bill Irwin
Martha Roth and Bill Irwin

Bill Irwin
Bill Irwin

Katherine Borowitz and John Turturro
Katherine Borowitz and John Turturro

Katherine Borowitz and John Turturro
Katherine Borowitz and John Turturro

John Turturro
John Turturro

John Turturro
John Turturro

Katherine Borowitz and John Turturro
Katherine Borowitz and John Turturro

Oliver Butler, Michael C. Hall and Will Eno
Oliver Butler, Michael C. Hall and Will Eno

Oliver Butler, Michael C. Hall and Will Eno
Oliver Butler, Michael C. Hall and Will Eno

Will Eno
Will Eno

Oliver Butler
Oliver Butler

Oliver Butler, Michael C. Hall and Will Eno
Oliver Butler, Michael C. Hall and Will Eno

Harold Wolpert, Oliver Butler, Michael C. Hall, Paige Evans and Will Eno
Harold Wolpert, Oliver Butler, Michael C. Hall, Paige Evans and Will Eno

Harold Wolpert, Oliver Butler, Michael C. Hall, Paige Evans and Will Eno
Harold Wolpert, Oliver Butler, Michael C. Hall, Paige Evans and Will Eno

Michael C. Hall
Michael C. Hall

Michael C. Hall
Michael C. Hall

Michael C. Hall
Michael C. Hall

Will Eno and Maria Dizzia
Will Eno and Maria Dizzia

Will Eno and Maria Dizzia
Will Eno and Maria Dizzia

Will Eno and Maria Dizzia
Will Eno and Maria Dizzia

