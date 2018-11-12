Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THOM PAIN (BASED ON NOTHING)
Signature Theatre's production of Thom Pain (based on nothing), by Drama Desk Award-winning playwright Will Eno and directed by Obie Award-winner Oliver Butler, is now in performances and runs through December 2, 2018 on The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center.
The show, starring Michael C. Hall, officially opened last night, November 11, and BroadwayWorld was there! Check out all the photos below!
This surreal and very real one-man show follows Thom Pain as he desperately, and hilariously, tries to save his own life...or at least make it into something worth dying for.
The creative team includes Amy Rubin (Scenic Design), Anita Yavich (Costume Design), Jen Schriever (Lighting Design), Lee Kinney (Sound Design). Charles M. Turner III is the Production Stage Manager. Casting by Caparelliotis Casting.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Theatre Marquee
Theatre Marquee
Theatre Marquee
Theatre Marquee
Theatre Marquee
Carolyn McCormick and son
Carolyn McCormick' son
Carolyn McCormick and son
Josh Hamilton, Lily Thorne and Lois Smith
Josh Hamilton, Lily Thorne and Lois Smith
Katherine Borowitz and John Turturro
Katherine Borowitz and John Turturro
Katherine Borowitz and John Turturro
Oliver Butler, Michael C. Hall and Will Eno
Oliver Butler, Michael C. Hall and Will Eno
Oliver Butler, Michael C. Hall and Will Eno
Harold Wolpert, Oliver Butler, Michael C. Hall, Paige Evans and Will Eno
Harold Wolpert, Oliver Butler, Michael C. Hall, Paige Evans and Will Eno
Will Eno and Maria Dizzia
Will Eno and Maria Dizzia
Will Eno and Maria Dizzia