Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA

Roundabout Theatre Company's world premiere of the new musical Scotland, PA opened officially on Wednesday, October 23. This will be a limited engagement at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). The new musical features a book by Michael Mitnick, music & lyrics by Adam Gwon, directed by Lonny Price and choreographed by Josh Rhodes.

BroadwayWorld was there for opening night and you can check out the photos below!

In Scotland, PA, revenge is a dish best served with fries. This deliciously dark new musical comedy, based on the cult film (and the bard's Macbeth), springs to life in a sleepy Pennsylvania town (population 1,203-and dropping), where a burger-joint manager (Ryan McCartan) and his wife (Taylor Iman Jones) cook up a plan to super-size their lives. As their ambitions grow and the bodies fall, the couple finds out just how far they'll go for a taste of the oh-so-tempting American dream.

The cast includes Jeb Brown as "Duncan," Jay Armstrong Johnson as "Banko," Taylor Iman Jones as "Pat," Lacretta as "Mrs. Lenox," Megan Lawrence as "McDuff," Ryan McCartan as "Mac," Will Meyers as "Malcolm," Wonu Ogunfowora as "Stacey," David Rossmer as "Doug," Alysha Umphressas "Jessie" and Kaleb Wells as "Hector."

