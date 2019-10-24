SCOTLAND, PA
Click Here for More Articles on SCOTLAND, PA

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA

Article Pixel Oct. 24, 2019  

Roundabout Theatre Company's world premiere of the new musical Scotland, PA opened officially on Wednesday, October 23. This will be a limited engagement at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). The new musical features a book by Michael Mitnick, music & lyrics by Adam Gwon, directed by Lonny Price and choreographed by Josh Rhodes.

BroadwayWorld was there for opening night and you can check out the photos below!

In Scotland, PA, revenge is a dish best served with fries. This deliciously dark new musical comedy, based on the cult film (and the bard's Macbeth), springs to life in a sleepy Pennsylvania town (population 1,203-and dropping), where a burger-joint manager (Ryan McCartan) and his wife (Taylor Iman Jones) cook up a plan to super-size their lives. As their ambitions grow and the bodies fall, the couple finds out just how far they'll go for a taste of the oh-so-tempting American dream.

The cast includes Jeb Brown as "Duncan," Jay Armstrong Johnson as "Banko," Taylor Iman Jones as "Pat," Lacretta as "Mrs. Lenox," Megan Lawrence as "McDuff," Ryan McCartan as "Mac," Will Meyers as "Malcolm," Wonu Ogunfowora as "Stacey," David Rossmer as "Doug," Alysha Umphressas "Jessie" and Kaleb Wells as "Hector."

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
The Cast of Scotland, Pa. that includes Jeb Brown, Jay Armstrong Johnson Taylor Iman Jones, Lacretta, Megan Lawrence, Ryan McCartan, Will Meyers, Wong Ogunfowora, David Rossmer, Alysha Umphress and Kaleb Wells take opening night bows

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Jeb Brown and Will Meyers

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Megan Lawrence and Jay Armstrong Johnson

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Alysha Umphress and Kaleb Wells

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Kaleb Wells

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Ryan McCartan and Taylor Iman Jones

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
The Cast of Scotland, Pa. that includes Jeb Brown, Jay Armstrong Johnson Taylor Iman Jones, Lacretta, Megan Lawrence, Ryan McCartan, Will Meyers, Wong Ogunfowora, David Rossmer, Alysha Umphress and Kaleb Wells take opening night bows

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
The Cast of Scotland, Pa. that includes Jeb Brown, Jay Armstrong Johnson Taylor Iman Jones, Lacretta, Megan Lawrence, Ryan McCartan, Will Meyers, Wong Ogunfowora, David Rossmer, Alysha Umphress and Kaleb Wells take opening night bows

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
The Cast of Scotland, Pa. that includes Jeb Brown, Jay Armstrong Johnson Taylor Iman Jones, Lacretta, Megan Lawrence, Ryan McCartan, Will Meyers, Wong Ogunfowora, David Rossmer, Alysha Umphress and Kaleb Wells take opening night bows

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Jim Brewer, Jimmy Brewer and Dominic Paolillo

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Jim Brewer and Jimmy Brewer

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Jimmy Brewer and Dominic Paolillo

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Adam Gwon (Music and Lyrics)

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Michael Mitnick (Book)

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Lonny Price (Director)

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Adam Gwon Michael Mitnick and Lonny Price

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Heather Ayers and Becca Ayers

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Heather Ayers and Becca Ayers

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Michael Mitnick and Deven May

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Deven May, Jimmy Brewer, Heather Ayers, Evan Daves and Alanna Saunders

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Will Meyers

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Will Meyers

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
David Rossmer

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
David Rossmer

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Jeb Brown and David Rossmer

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Jeb Brown

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Jeb Brown

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Evan Daves and Jimmy Brewer

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Evan Daves, Jeb Brown and Jimmy Brewer

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Nathan Johnson and Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Nathan Johnson and Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Ryan McCartan

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Ryan McCartan

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Kaleb Wells

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Kaleb Wells

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Alysha Umphress

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Alysha Umphress

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Alysha Umphress

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Jay Armstrong Johnson

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Jay Armstrong Johnson

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Jay Armstrong Johnson

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Jay Armstrong Johnson

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Jay Armstrong Johnson and Alysha Umphress

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Jay Armstrong Johnson and Alysha Umphress

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Taylor Iman Jones

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Taylor Iman Jones

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Taylor Iman Jones

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Megan Lawrence

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Megan Lawrence

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Wonu Ogunfowora

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Wonu Ogunfowora

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Lecretta

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
Lecretta

Buy Tickets at TodayTix



Related Articles

From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



  • Photo Coverage: Ronan Tynan Performs at The Patchogue Theatre
  • Photo Coverage: Jeremy Jordan Performs With The New York Pops
  • Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATIONS Opens at The Triad
  • Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Celebrates 35th Anniversary Gala
  • Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE DECLINE AND FALL OF THE ENTIRE WORLD AS SEEN THROUGH THE EYES OF COLE PORTER