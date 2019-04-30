Photo Coverage: Harvey Fierstein, Rita Moreno, and More Honored at the 2019 Actors Fund Gala

Apr. 30, 2019  

The Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, held their Annual Gala on Monday, April 29, 2019.

Michael Urie (Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song) hosted the evening that included performances by Amber Gray (Hadestown), Beth Leavel, Michael Potts, Matthew Sklar (The Prom), Damon Daunno,Rebecca Naomi Jones (Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!), Sarah Stiles(Tootsie) and a special appearance by Chairman of The Actors Fund Brian Stokes Mitchell.

Luke Hawkins & Evan Ruggiero opened the Gala with an original tap dance number. Additional presenters and guests included: Annette Bening,Kenny Leon, Jawan M. Jackson, Tony Kushner, Will Roland, Brandon Uranowitz, Eric William Morris, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Gideon Glick and more.

The evening celebrated Tony Award-winning playwright and actor Harvey Fierstein; Chairman & CEO of the John Gore Organization and Tony Award-winning producer and acclaimed director John Gore; International President of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and International labor leader and community advocate Matthew D. Loeb; and Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award-winning actress, singer and dancer Rita Moreno and present to them The Actors Fund's Medal of Honor.

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Jamie deRoy

Chad Beguelin

Matthew Sklar

Helene York

Helene York

Brandon Uranowitz

Brandon Uranowitz

Michael Urie

Michael Urie

Sarah Stiles

Sarah Stiles and Brother

Sarah Stiles

Sarah Stiles

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Stewart F. Lane

Bonnie Comley

Bonnie Comley

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Evan Ruggiero

Evan Ruggiero

Michael Potts

Michael Potts

Beth Leavel

Beth Leavel

Beth Leavel and Adam Heller

Beth Leavel and Adam Heller

Kenny Leon

Kenny Leon

Jawan M. Jackson

Jawan M. Jackson

Ainsley Melham

Ainsley Melham

Ainsley Melham

Michael James Scott

Rebecca Naomi Jones and Damon Daunno

Damon Daunno

Rebecca Naomi Jones

Damon Daunno

Rebecca Naomi Jones

Rebecca Naomi Jones and Damon Daunno

Andrew Keenan-Bolger

Andrew Keenan-Bolger

Rachel Chavkin

Rachel Chavkin

Matthew D. Loeb

AnaÃ¯s Mitchell

AnaÃ¯s Mitchell

AnaÃ¯s Mitchell

Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno

Sergio Trujillo

Sergio Trujillo

Annette Bening

Annette Bening, Harvey Fierstein, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Michael Urie

Annette Bening and Harvey Fierstein

Eva Price

Eva Price

Jack O'Brien and Harvey Fierstein

Jack O'Brien and Harvey Fierstein

Annette Bening, Jack O'Brien, Harvey Fierstein and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Ben Frankhauser

Ben Frankhauser

Daniel Fish

Eva Price, Daniel Fish, Rebecca Naomi Jones and Damon Daunno

Amber Gray

Amber Gray

Amber Gray

Daniel Fish

Jordan Roth

Jennifer Diamond

Jennifer Diamond

Jennifer Diamond

Kara Lindsay

Kara Lindsay

Cody Strand

Richie Jackson, Harvey Fierstein and Jordan Roth



