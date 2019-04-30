Photo Coverage: Harvey Fierstein, Rita Moreno, and More Honored at the 2019 Actors Fund Gala
The Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, held their Annual Gala on Monday, April 29, 2019.
Michael Urie (Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song) hosted the evening that included performances by Amber Gray (Hadestown), Beth Leavel, Michael Potts, Matthew Sklar (The Prom), Damon Daunno,Rebecca Naomi Jones (Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!), Sarah Stiles(Tootsie) and a special appearance by Chairman of The Actors Fund Brian Stokes Mitchell.
Luke Hawkins & Evan Ruggiero opened the Gala with an original tap dance number. Additional presenters and guests included: Annette Bening,Kenny Leon, Jawan M. Jackson, Tony Kushner, Will Roland, Brandon Uranowitz, Eric William Morris, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Gideon Glick and more.
The evening celebrated Tony Award-winning playwright and actor Harvey Fierstein; Chairman & CEO of the John Gore Organization and Tony Award-winning producer and acclaimed director John Gore; International President of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and International labor leader and community advocate Matthew D. Loeb; and Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award-winning actress, singer and dancer Rita Moreno and present to them The Actors Fund's Medal of Honor.
Check out the photos below!
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Helene York
Helene York
Sarah Stiles and Brother
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley
Rebecca Naomi Jones and Damon Daunno
Rebecca Naomi Jones and Damon Daunno
Matthew D. Loeb
AnaÃ¯s Mitchell
AnaÃ¯s Mitchell
AnaÃ¯s Mitchell
Annette Bening, Harvey Fierstein, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Michael Urie
Annette Bening and Harvey Fierstein
Jack O'Brien and Harvey Fierstein
Jack O'Brien and Harvey Fierstein
Annette Bening, Jack O'Brien, Harvey Fierstein and Brian Stokes Mitchell
Eva Price, Daniel Fish, Rebecca Naomi Jones and Damon Daunno
Cody Strand