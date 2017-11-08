Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes

Nov. 8, 2017  

The Broadway League and The Coalition of Broadway Unions and Guilds (COBUG) presented the ninth annual Broadway Salutes ceremony on November 7, 2017 at Sardi's Restaurant (234 West 44th St).

This year's ceremony was hosted by Tony Award winner David Hyde Pierce, who is currently starring in Hello, Dolly! on Broadway. The program was directed by Marc Bruni. Julie Menin, Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, also attended.

In this industry-wide reception, theatre professionals received special recognition for having worked 25, 35 and 50+ years on Broadway for their valuable contributions to the business. Broadway Salutes honored actors, agents, attorneys, box office treasurers, casting directors, choreographers, composers, designers, directors, dressers, managers, musicians, orchestrators, producers, publicists, stagehands, stage managers, stylists, theatre owners, ticket sellers, ushers, writers, and many more theatre professionals who have dedicated their careers to the success of Broadway.

BroadwayWorld attended the big day, and you can check out the full photo coverage below.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes
9th Annual Broadway Salutes

Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes
Mark Schweppe and Laura Penn

Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes
David Hyde Pierce

Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes
David Hyde Pierce

Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes
David Hyde Pierce

Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes
David Hyde Pierce

Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes
David Hyde Pierce and Julie Menin

Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes
Julie Menin and David Hyde Pierce

Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes
Julie Menin

Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes
Tony DePaulo and HAl Goldberg

Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes
Tony DePaulo, HAl Goldberg and David Hyde

Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes
Charlotte St. Martin

Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes
David Hyde Pierce

Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes
David Hyde Pierce

Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes
Honorees

Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes
Marc Bruni

Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes
Marc Bruni

Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes
David Hyde Pierce

Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes
David Hyde Pierce

Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes
Laura Penn, David Hyde Pierce and Ira Mont

Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes
Dori Bernstein

Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes
Dori Bernstein and Laura Penn

Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes
Dale Soules

Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes
Dale Soules

Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes
Beth Fowler

Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes
Bernard Telsey

Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes
William Cantler

Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes
Merwin Foard

Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes
Merwin Foard and Ira Mont

Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes
Irene Gandy

Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes
Mark Schweppe, Irene Gandy and HAl Goldberg

Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes
HAl Goldberg, Pete Sanders and Mark Schweppe

Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes
Tony DePaulo, HAl Goldberg, Laura Penn and Mark Schweppe

Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes
9th Annual Broadway Salutes


Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

Walter McBride As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes
  • Photo Flash: Hal Prince, Stephen Sondheim and More on the Red Carpet for DGF's 'Lucky Stars' Gala
  • Photo Flash: Carol Burnett, Ramin Karimloo, Norm Lewis, John Mulaney, Stephen Sondheim and More Onstage at DGF's 2017 'Lucky Stars' Gala
  • Photo Coverage: IRC Hosts 2017 Rescue Dinner
  • Photo Coverage: Julie Taymor Celebrates Sardi's Caricature Unveiling
  • Up on the Marquee: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com