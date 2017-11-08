Photo Coverage: David Hyde Pierce Helps Kick Off the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes

The Broadway League and The Coalition of Broadway Unions and Guilds (COBUG) presented the ninth annual Broadway Salutes ceremony on November 7, 2017 at Sardi's Restaurant (234 West 44th St).

This year's ceremony was hosted by Tony Award winner David Hyde Pierce, who is currently starring in Hello, Dolly! on Broadway. The program was directed by Marc Bruni. Julie Menin, Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, also attended.

In this industry-wide reception, theatre professionals received special recognition for having worked 25, 35 and 50+ years on Broadway for their valuable contributions to the business. Broadway Salutes honored actors, agents, attorneys, box office treasurers, casting directors, choreographers, composers, designers, directors, dressers, managers, musicians, orchestrators, producers, publicists, stagehands, stage managers, stylists, theatre owners, ticket sellers, ushers, writers, and many more theatre professionals who have dedicated their careers to the success of Broadway.

BroadwayWorld attended the big day, and you can check out the full photo coverage below.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



9th Annual Broadway Salutes



Mark Schweppe and Laura Penn



David Hyde Pierce



David Hyde Pierce



David Hyde Pierce



David Hyde Pierce



David Hyde Pierce and Julie Menin



Julie Menin and David Hyde Pierce



Julie Menin



Tony DePaulo and HAl Goldberg



Tony DePaulo, HAl Goldberg and David Hyde



Charlotte St. Martin



David Hyde Pierce



David Hyde Pierce



Honorees



Marc Bruni



Marc Bruni



David Hyde Pierce



David Hyde Pierce



Laura Penn, David Hyde Pierce and Ira Mont



Dori Bernstein



Dori Bernstein and Laura Penn



Dale Soules



Dale Soules



Beth Fowler



Bernard Telsey



William Cantler



Merwin Foard



Merwin Foard and Ira Mont



Irene Gandy



Mark Schweppe, Irene Gandy and HAl Goldberg



HAl Goldberg, Pete Sanders and Mark Schweppe



Tony DePaulo, HAl Goldberg, Laura Penn and Mark Schweppe



9th Annual Broadway Salutes