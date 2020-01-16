OKLAHOMA!
Photo Coverage: Damon Daunno of OKLAHOMA! Receives Sardi's Portrait

Article Pixel Jan. 16, 2020  

Damon Daunno of Oklahoma! is the latest to receive a Sardi's portrait! BroadwayWorld was there for the unveiling of the new addition to the wall at the famous restaurant, and you can check out the photos below!

Seventy-five years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before, reorchestrated and reimagined for the 21st century.

Oklahoma! features music by Richard Rodgers and a book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on the play Green Grow the Lilacs by Lynn Riggs, with original dances by Agnes de Mille.

The cast features Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey, Damon Daunno as Curly, Mary Testa as Aunt Eller, Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, James Davis as Will Parker, Will Brill as Ali Hakim, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Anthony Cason as Cord and Will Mann as Mike. Gabrielle Hamilton performs the Dream Ballet.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Damon Daunno

Hilary Hawke

Hilary Hawke

Hilary Hawke

Damon Daunno

Damon Daunno and Max Klimavicius

Damon Daunno

Damon Daunno

Damon Daunno

Damon Daunno

Damon Daunno

Damon Daunno

Damon Daunno

Damon Daunno

Damon Daunno and Amber Gray

Will Brill, Patrick Vaill, Mallory Portnoy, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Damon Daunno, James Davis, Mary Testa and Mitch Tebo from Broadwaya??s a?oeOklahoma!a??

Damon Daunno portrait

