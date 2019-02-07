Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Candice Earley

Feb. 7, 2019  

BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing of Candice Earley. According to an obituary, she passed away at home after an, 8-year struggle with Multiple Systems Atrophy. She was 68.

Earley was best known for starring on the television show All My Children. However, she made a name for herself on Broadway as well, starring in Hair and Grease in the 1960s and 70s.

Read more in her full obituary here.

Today, BroadwayWorld is remembering Earley with a look back into our archives.

Check out the photos below.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Candice Earley at the "All My Children" ABC TV Studios on May 1, 1981 in New York City.

Candice Earley at the "All My Children" ABC TV Studios on March 1, 1981 in New York City.

Candice Earley at the "All My Children" ABC TV Studios on November 1, 1981 in New York City.

Candice Earley at the "All My Children" ABC TV Studios on November 1, 1981 in New York City.

RoBert Woods, Kristen Meadows, Candice Earley and Clint Ritchie at the â€œOne Life To Liveâ€œ ABC TV Studios on May 1, 1981 in New York City.

Perry Stephens, Candice Earley and Ernest Townsend attending a party for the Miracle Publishing Company on February 1, 1984 in New York City.

Candice Earley and Steve Bond attending a party for the Miracle Publishing Company on February 1, 1984 in New York City.

Candice Earley and Cliff Lipson dancing at a party for the Miracle Publishing Company on February 1, 1984 in New York City.

producer Ken Waissman and partner Maxine Fox, Barry Bostwick, Jeff Conaway & Candice Earley on stage December 2, 1979 as Grease passed Fiddler on the Roof as Broadway's longest running show with its 3243rd performance at the Royale Theatre in New York City.

Barry Bostwick, Jeff Conaway & Candice Earley on stage December 2, 1979 as Grease passed Fiddler on the Roof as Broadway's longest running show with its 3243rd performance at the Royale Theatre in New York City.

Jeff Conaway & Candice Earley on stage December 2, 1979 as Grease passed Fiddler on the Roof as Broadway's longest running show with its 3243rd performance at the Royale Theatre in New York City.

Barry Bostwick, Jeff Conaway & Candice Earley with ensemble on stage December 2, 1979 as Grease passed Fiddler on the Roof as Broadway's longest running show with its 3243rd performance at the Royale Theatre in New York City.

Jeff Conaway & Candice Earley on stage December 2, 1979 as Grease passed Fiddler on the Roof as Broadway's longest running show with its 3243rd performance at the Royale Theatre in New York City.

Terrence Monk and Candice Earley performing in "Gigi'" with the Kenley Players on June 30, 1982 in Dayton Ohio.

Terrence Monk and Candice Earley performing in "Gigi'" with the Kenley Players on June 30, 1982 in Dayton Ohio.

Candice Earley performing in "Gigi'" with the Kenley Players on June 30, 1982 in Dayton Ohio.

Candice Earley performing in "Gigi'" with the Kenley Players on June 30, 1982 in Dayton Ohio.

Patricia Morrison and Candice Earley performing in "Gigi'" with the Kenley Players on June 30, 1982 in Dayton Ohio.

Candice Earley performing in "Gigi'" with the Kenley Players on June 30, 1982 in Dayton Ohio.

Dean Dittmann, Margaret Whiting, Terrence Monk and Candice Earley performing in "Gigi'" with the Kenley Players on June 30, 1982 in Dayton Ohio.

Terrence Monk and Candice Earley performing in "Gigi'" with the Kenley Players on June 30, 1982 in Dayton Ohio.

Candice Earley and cast performing in "Gigi'" with the Kenley Players on June 30, 1982 in Dayton Ohio.

Candice Earley and cast performing in "Gigi'" with the Kenley Players on June 30, 1982 in Dayton Ohio.

Terrence Monk, Margaret Whiting and Candice Earley performing in "Gigi'" with the Kenley Players on June 30, 1982 in Dayton Ohio.

Dean Dittmann, Margaret Whiting, Terrence Monk and Candice Earley performing in "Gigi'" with the Kenley Players on June 30, 1982 in Dayton Ohio.

Candice Earley after performing in "Gigi'" with the Kenley Players on June 30, 1982 in Dayton Ohio.

Candice Earley with her parents Harold and Jean after performing in "Gigi'" with the Kenley Players on June 30, 1982 in Dayton Ohio.

Candice Earley with herdad Harold after performing in "Gigi'" with the Kenley Players on June 30, 1982 in Dayton Ohio.

Candice Earley with her parents Harold and Jean after performing in "Gigi'" with the Kenley Players on June 30, 1982 in Dayton Ohio.

Margaret Whiting, Patricia Morrison, Terrence Monk and Candice Earley performing in 'Gigi', with the Kenley Players on June 30, 1982 in Dayton Ohio.

Terrence Monk and Candice Earley performing in "Gigi'" with the Kenley Players on June 30, 1982 in Dayton Ohio.

Candice Earley after performing in "Gigi'" with the Kenley Players on June 30, 1982 in Dayton Ohio.

Candice Earley at the "All My Children" ABC TV Studios on December 1, 1987 in New York City.

Candice Earley at the "All My Children" ABC TV Studios on February 1, 1988 in New York City.

Candice Earley at the "All My Children" ABC TV Studios on April 1, 1991 in New York City.



