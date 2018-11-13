SECOND STAGE THEATRE
Photo Coverage: Broadway Snuggles Up with Puppies at Second Stage Benefit, Honoring Harvey Fierstein!

Nov. 13, 2018  

Second Stage Theater, now celebrating its 40th Anniversary, just hosted their Fall Benefit yesterday at Terminal 5 (610 West 56th Street), honoring Tony Award winner and Second Stage Theater alum Harvey Fierstein. The evening featured performances and appearances by Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter, Rosie O'Donnell, Annaleigh Ashford, Keala Settle, Wayne Brady, Christopher Sieber, Michael Urie and Marissa Jaret Winokur and the original Hairspray Dynamites.

The one-night-only benefit event celebrated Torch Song returning to the Hayes Theater 36 years after its original Broadway run and included the entire cast from Second Stage Theater's production of Fierstein's Torch Song: Michael Urie, Mercedes Ruehl, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco, Roxanna Hope Radja and Michael Hsu Rosen.

The benefit wasdirected by Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell and written by Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin. The event is Co-Chaired by Robert Greenblatt, Richie Jackson, and Jordan Roth with Honorary Chairs Cyndi Lauper and Joe Mantello.

Below, check out photos from the red carpet as the guests pose with adorable puppies from the North Shore Animal League!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Jerry Mitchell

Jerry Mitchell

Tommy Bracco

Tommy Bracco, Darren Biggert

Michael Hsu Rosen

Michael Hsu Rosen

Colleen Jennings-Roggensack

Jordan Roth

Jordan Roth

Christopher Sieber

Christopher Sieber

Jack DiFalco

Jack DiFalco

Terry Lindsay, Carole Rothman, Timothy J. McClimon

Carole Rothman, Jordan Roth

Jordan Roth, Harvey Fierstein, Richie Jackson

Jordan Roth, Harvey Fierstein, Richie Jackson

Harvey Fierstein

Harvey Fierstein

Harvey Fierstein, Carole Rothman

Carole Rothman, Harvey Fierstein, Casey Reitz

Michael Hsu Rosen, Roxanna Hope Radja, Michael Urie, Harvey Fierstein, Jack DiFalco, Ward Horton

Michael Urie, Harvey Fierstein

Michael Urie

Michael Urie

Roxanna Hope Radja

Roxanna Hope Radja

Ward Horton, Alexa Horton

Ward Horton, Alexa Horton

Claybourne Elder

Claybourne Elder

David Rockwell

David Rockwell, Harvey Fierstein

Mercedes Ruehl

Mercedes Ruehl

Mercedes Ruehl, Harvey Fierstein

Mercedes Ruehl, Harvey Fierstein

Mercedes Ruehl

Mercedes Ruehl

Rob Morean

