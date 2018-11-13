Photo Coverage: Broadway Snuggles Up with Puppies at Second Stage Benefit, Honoring Harvey Fierstein!

Second Stage Theater, now celebrating its 40th Anniversary, just hosted their Fall Benefit yesterday at Terminal 5 (610 West 56th Street), honoring Tony Award winner and Second Stage Theater alum Harvey Fierstein. The evening featured performances and appearances by Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter, Rosie O'Donnell, Annaleigh Ashford, Keala Settle, Wayne Brady, Christopher Sieber, Michael Urie and Marissa Jaret Winokur and the original Hairspray Dynamites.

The one-night-only benefit event celebrated Torch Song returning to the Hayes Theater 36 years after its original Broadway run and included the entire cast from Second Stage Theater's production of Fierstein's Torch Song: Michael Urie, Mercedes Ruehl, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco, Roxanna Hope Radja and Michael Hsu Rosen.

The benefit wasdirected by Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell and written by Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin. The event is Co-Chaired by Robert Greenblatt, Richie Jackson, and Jordan Roth with Honorary Chairs Cyndi Lauper and Joe Mantello.

Below, check out photos from the red carpet as the guests pose with adorable puppies from the North Shore Animal League!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Jerry Mitchell



Jerry Mitchell



Tommy Bracco



Tommy Bracco, Darren Biggert



Michael Hsu Rosen



Michael Hsu Rosen



Colleen Jennings-Roggensack



Jordan Roth



Jordan Roth



Christopher Sieber



Christopher Sieber



Jack DiFalco



Jack DiFalco



Terry Lindsay, Carole Rothman, Timothy J. McClimon



Carole Rothman, Jordan Roth



Jordan Roth, Harvey Fierstein, Richie Jackson



Jordan Roth, Harvey Fierstein, Richie Jackson



Harvey Fierstein



Harvey Fierstein



Harvey Fierstein, Carole Rothman



Carole Rothman, Harvey Fierstein, Casey Reitz



Michael Hsu Rosen, Roxanna Hope Radja, Michael Urie, Harvey Fierstein, Jack DiFalco, Ward Horton



Michael Urie, Harvey Fierstein



Michael Urie



Michael Urie



Roxanna Hope Radja



Roxanna Hope Radja



Ward Horton, Alexa Horton



Ward Horton, Alexa Horton



Claybourne Elder



Claybourne Elder



David Rockwell



David Rockwell, Harvey Fierstein



Mercedes Ruehl



Mercedes Ruehl



Mercedes Ruehl, Harvey Fierstein



Mercedes Ruehl, Harvey Fierstein



Mercedes Ruehl



Mercedes Ruehl



Rob Morean