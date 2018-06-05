Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE GREAT LEAP
Atlantic Theater Company presents the New York premiere production of The Great Leap, written by Lauren Yee and directed by Taibi Magar. The Great Leap stars Ali Ahn ("The Path" on Hulu), Ned Eisenberg (Six Degrees of Separation), Tony Aidan Vo (Pan Asian Rep's NoNo Boy), and Tony Award winner and Emmy Award nominee BD Wong ("Mr. Robot," "Law & Order: SVU," M. Butterfly).
The production, which opened last night, June 4th, will play through Sunday, June 24th, 2018 Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company's Stage 2 (330 West 16th Street).
San Francisco, spring 1989. Manford Lum, locally renowned on the sidewalk basketball courts of Chinatown, talks his way onto a college team, just before they travel to Beijing for a "friendship" game. When they arrive, China is in the throes of the post-Cultural Revolution era, and Manford must juggle international politics and his own personal history.
Photo Credit: Ahron R. Foster
Moritz von Stuelpnagel, Tilly Grimes
Jeffory Lawson, Mary McCann, Neil Pepe
Taibi Magar and guest
Tony Aidan Vo, Anna Flowers
Jeffory Lawson, BD Wong, Neil Pepe
