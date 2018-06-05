Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE GREAT LEAP

Jun. 5, 2018  

Atlantic Theater Company presents the New York premiere production of The Great Leap, written by Lauren Yee and directed by Taibi Magar. The Great Leap stars Ali Ahn ("The Path" on Hulu), Ned Eisenberg (Six Degrees of Separation), Tony Aidan Vo (Pan Asian Rep's NoNo Boy), and Tony Award winner and Emmy Award nominee BD Wong ("Mr. Robot," "Law & Order: SVU," M. Butterfly).

The production, which opened last night, June 4th, will play through Sunday, June 24th, 2018 Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company's Stage 2 (330 West 16th Street).

San Francisco, spring 1989. Manford Lum, locally renowned on the sidewalk basketball courts of Chinatown, talks his way onto a college team, just before they travel to Beijing for a "friendship" game. When they arrive, China is in the throes of the post-Cultural Revolution era, and Manford must juggle international politics and his own personal history.

Photo Credit: Ahron R. Foster

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE GREAT LEAP
Liv Rooth, Jordan Lage

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE GREAT LEAP
Liv Rooth, Jordan Lage

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE GREAT LEAP
Moritz von Stuelpnagel, Tilly Grimes

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE GREAT LEAP
Moritz von Stuelpnagel, Tilly Grimes

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE GREAT LEAP
Jeffory Lawson, Mary McCann, Neil Pepe

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE GREAT LEAP
Jeffory Lawson, Mary McCann, Neil Pepe

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE GREAT LEAP
Taibi Magar and guest

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE GREAT LEAP
Taibi Magar and guest

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE GREAT LEAP
Taibi Magar

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE GREAT LEAP
Taibi Magar

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE GREAT LEAP
Tony Aidan Vo, Anna Flowers

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE GREAT LEAP
Tony Aidan Vo, Anna Flowers

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE GREAT LEAP
Tony Aidan Vo

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE GREAT LEAP
Tony Aidan Vo

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE GREAT LEAP
BD Wong

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE GREAT LEAP
BD Wong

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE GREAT LEAP
BD Wong, Richert Schnorr

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE GREAT LEAP
BD Wong, Richert Schnorr

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE GREAT LEAP
Jeffory Lawson, BD Wong, Neil Pepe

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE GREAT LEAP
Jeffory Lawson, BD Wong, Neil Pepe

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE GREAT LEAP
BD Wong, Ali Ahn

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE GREAT LEAP
BD Wong, Ali Ahn

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE GREAT LEAP
Ali Ahn

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE GREAT LEAP
Ali Ahn

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE GREAT LEAP
Ned Eisenberg

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE GREAT LEAP
Ned Eisenberg

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE GREAT LEAP
BD Wong, Tony Aidan Vo, Ned Eisenberg, Ali Ahn, Taibi Magar

buy tickets

Related Articles


From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Broadway Gathers to Toast Special Tony Honorees!
  • Photo Coverage: Tovah Feldshuh, Christine Ebersole, & More Preview Upcoming Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!
  • Photo Coverage: Go Inside Rehearsals for DESPERATE MEASURES!
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of PEACE FOR MARY FRANCES
  • Photo Coverage: COME FROM AWAY Celebrates 500 Performances on Broadway!
  • Photo Coverage: The Stars Align Backstage at the 2018 Obie Awards!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       