Photo Coverage: Aasif Mandvi Returns to the Stage in SAKINA'S RESTAURANT

Actor, writer, and former correspondent for "The Daily Show" Aasif Mandvi returns to the stage this October in the Obie Award-winning Sakina's Restaurant, a vibrant, funny, and heartwarming one-man show that centers on an Indian immigrant who comes to New York to work at a restaurant and live the American dream. Audible Inc., the world's largest seller and producer of downloadable audiobooks and other spoken-word entertainment, produces the limited four-week-only engagement.

Written and performed by Mandvi, who brings his critically acclaimed performance back to the New York stage 20 years after its Obie-winning debut, Sakina's Restaurant begins previews Friday, October 5 ahead of a Sunday, October 14 opening night at the Minetta Lane Theatre, Audible's creative home for live performances in New York.

Mandvi's performance will also be recorded as an Audible Original production, available to millions of listeners across the globe

Originally directed and developed by Kimberly Hughes and under the tutelage of legendary acting teacher Wynn Handman, this production is directed by Kimberly Senior. The creative team includes Wilson Chin (scenic design), Jen Caprio (costume design), Mary Louise Geiger (lighting design), and Jill BC Du Boff (sound design).

Mandvi just met with the press today and we're taking you inside the big day below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Aasif Mandvi



Aasif Mandvi



Aasif Mandvi



Aasif Mandvi



Director Kimberly Senior



Aasif Mandvi



Aasif Mandvi



Director Kimberly Senior



Director Kimberly Senior



Aasif Mandvi and director Kimberly Senior



Aasif Mandvi and director Kimberly Senior



Aasif Mandvi and director Kimberly Senior



Aasif Mandvi



Aasif Mandvi