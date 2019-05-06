Photo Coverage: 92Y Lyrics & Lyricists Celebrates OKLAHOMA! at 75

When Ted Chapin 92Y Lyrics & Lyricists producer first conceived A Beautiful Dawning Oklahoma! at 75 he didn't know that there would be a revival of the 1943 musical currently on Broadway and garnering 8 Tony Award nominations.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's first collaboration wasn't just a theatrical smash hit-it was a game changer. An early dismissal of the show: "No jokes, no legs, no chance," couldn't have proved more wrong. Oklahoma! ushered in an entirely new kind of musical, and with it, the dawning of a new era in musical theater. Commemorating the show's 75th anniversary Lyrics & Lyricists-style are Kerstin Anderson (My Fair Lady), Phillip Attmore (Hello, Dolly!), Jason Gutsy (Bring It On), Nyla Watson (Showboat), all making their L&L debuts, as is director Parker Esse.

As Rodgers & Hammerstein's chief creative officer, L&L's Ted Chapin is uniquely positioned to entertain, explore and educate - even among those who count themselves as musical theater experts. "We'll be taking a deep look at the show - from its unlikely creation, through its years as a staple of the repertoire, through to the various modern reinterpretations that attest to the show's continuing relevance," he comments. "And of course, because this is L&L, there will be a few oddities thrown in among the show's beloved and well-known

