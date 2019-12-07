Photo Blast from the Past: Peter Allen Backstage at the Biltmore Theatre in 1979

Today, we're flashing back to 1979, with a photo of Peter Allen backstage at the Biltmore Theatre, where he led his own one-man revue, Up in One: More Than a Concert

Allen made his Broadway debut in 1971 in Soon, which ran for only three performances.

Allen recorded a live album called Captured Live at Carnegie Hall where songs from his musical Legs Diamond, were previewed. Legs Diamond opened on Broadway at the Mark Hellinger Theatre on 26 December 1988, with a book co-written by Harvey Fierstein. The musical ran for 64 performances and 72 previews.

After Allen passed away, a stage musical based on his life, titled The Boy from Oz, opened in Australia in 1998. Using his largely autobiographical songs, the production starred Todd McKenney as Allen and Christina Amphlett of the rock group Divinyls as Judy Garland. In 2003, the musical opened on Broadway, starring Hugh Jackman, who won a Tony Award for his portrayal.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



