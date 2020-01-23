Phoebe Waller-Bridge Launches Production Company

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is launching her own production company, Wells Street Films, according to Deadline.

Deadline can reveal that Waller-Bridge, who has dominated awards season with marquee , is launching the London-based TV and film company Wells Street Films - and she has already hired two collaborators to staff the outfit.

Waller-Bridge has hired Jenny Robins as Wells Street's head of television and film and Charlotte McBrearty as a development executive.

Waller-Bridge has a three-year overall deal with Amazon Studios and Amazon Prime and Wells Street will create and produce her new TV shows under the deal. Waller-Bridge, Robins and McBrearty will also develop film projects outside of the deal.

Waller-Bridge recently won an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG wins for her series Fleabag. Written by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Crashing, Broadchurch), Fleabag is a hilarious and poignant window into the mind of a dry-witted, sexual, angry, grief-riddled woman (Waller-Bridge), as she hurls herself at modern living in London.

The show is based on Waller-Bridge's play Fleabag, which won an Edinburgh FRINGE First Award, the Critics' Circle and Off-West End Awards for Most Promising Playwright and a Special Commendation from the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. Waller-Bridge is currently starring off-Broadway in her play Fleabag, which is a strictly limited six-week engagement at the Soho Playhouse through Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Fleabag also stars Brett Gelman (Twin Peaks), Olivia Colman (Peep Show), Bill Paterson (Outlander), Hugh Dennis (Outnumbered), Hugh Skinner (Poldark), Jamie Demetriou (People Time), Jenny Rainsford (The Smoke),and Sian Clifford (Paddy). The series is directed by Harry Bradbeer (Dickensian), and executive produced by Harry Williams and Jack Williams (The Missing).

The series is produced by Jack and Harry Williams of Two Brothers Pictures and Lydia Hampson, directed by Harry Bradbeer (Dickensian, No Offence) and is distributed by all3media International.

