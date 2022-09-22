Phipps Neighborhoods Launches Paid Digital Access Fellowship

Phipps Neighborhoods has launched a community fellowship opportunity in partnership with the Mayor's Office for Economic Opportunity's Service Design Studio and the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City. This fellowship will offer Bronx residents $3,500 to help design a new Digital Access program that is defined by community needs as told by the community.

The Designed by Community Fellowship Program is a five-month paid opportunity for Bronx residents to lead a new Digital Access project for their neighborhood. Digital Access is the idea that all people should be connected equally with technology and digital resources, especially those who have been historically under-resourced. Service Design is a process for creating solutions to problems with people who have direct experience with an issue or topic.

The fellowship will run from January 2023 to May 2023, with a time commitment of roughly 20 hours per month.

"We know people closest to the problem are often closest to the solution, and that's why the Designed by Community Fellowship Program is a unique public-private partnership that we know will empower local residents to design long-term, impactful digital solutions for their community," said Deputy Mayor for Strategic Initiatives Sheena Wright, Chair, Board of Directors, Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City. "The Mayor's Fund is proud to partner with the Service Design Studio and Phipps Neighborhoods to bring service design strategies to this Digital Access program."

"We are proud to partner with Phipps Neighborhoods on the second Designed by Community Fellowship Program," said Carson Hicks, Acting Executive Director, Mayor's Office for Economic Opportunity. "We're excited to see what digital access solutions Fellows design during this year's cohort."

"We are so excited to collaborate with the Mayor's Office of Economic Opportunity's Service Design Studio as the second cohort of the Designed By Community Program," said Andre White, Executive Director & CEO of Phipps Neighborhoods. "Through this program, we have the pleasure of launching a paid fellowship for community members who will work to design Digital Access services through participation with local residents for Phipps Neighborhoods. Digital Equity is critical to supporting thriving communities in the Bronx where up to 40% of homes lack access to broadband internet in some areas; we are committed to bridging the digital divide with our neighbors."

To participate in the fellowship, individuals must be Bronx residents or someone with deep community ties to the Bronx, 18 and older (17 year-olds with work permits may be considered). Applicants must be interested in learning about and/or teaching others about technology and digital resources, excited to learn new skills and ways of thinking about problem-solving, energized by talking with people and sharing stories and ideas, driven to make a change in their community and good at listening to the needs of others. Applicants should be proficient in English, but bilingual applicants in Spanish and/or French are preferred.

Potential fellows should apply by November 4, 2022. For more information and to apply, visit https://bit.ly/dxcapplication.

If you don't have access to a smartphone, tablet, or computer, you can fill out an application at Phipps Neighborhoods offices at the following location and times. Technology will be provided for you to fill out the application:

Location: 1030 E 178th Street, Bronx, NY 10460

Dates/Hours:

Thursday October 13, 3-5pm

Wednesday October 19, 9am-12pm

Monday October 24, 3-5pm

Have questions before you submit an application? Those intersted can attend two information sessions for people who want to learn more before applying:

• In-person information session, October 12 at 1030 E 178th Street, Bronx,

NY 10460 from 5-7pm sign up here | Link: https://bit.ly/dxcinfosession

• Virtual information session, October 21, 2022 from 11-12am, sign up here

| Link: https://bit.ly/dxcvirtualinfosession