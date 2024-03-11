Peter Jöback to Release New Album ATLAS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Recording artist, actor and musical theatre star Peter Jöback will release his upcoming studio album, ATLAS, out on 12 April.

He also released a single of the same name today, available to stream HERE now.



Featuring 10 original songs, ATLAS is undoubtably Peter’s most important work to date. A culmination of all he has been through throughout his life and career, and what he has learnt along the way, each evocative track draws inspiration from his own life experiences, both the joyful and sorrowful. With ATLAS, Jöback is putting the past firmly behind him, embracing his full self and looking to the future. With every number showcasing his raw vocal talent and outstanding ability as a storyteller, the record marks a special new phase for Peter, and a return to singing in English over his native Swedish.



The album is also a loving nod to his first idols, and those who have paved the way for Peter to live and perform as his authentic self today, including Sir Elton John.



Produced by Mercury Prize nominee Ed Harcourt, who wrote the album alongside Jöback and esteemed songwriter Kathryn Williams, ATLAS was written at Harcourt’s private studio in Oxfordshire, and recorded at the legendary RAK Studios in London. One of the most fulfilling experiences of Peter’s life, working with Harcourt and Williams was the perfect channel for him to dive into a world of music that represents all his aspects of creativity.



Penned from different corners of the globe during the pandemic with his songwriting partners, title track Atlas is an immensely personal and optimistic number about Peter’s journey towards growth and peace. The first track to be released from the album, it is available to stream and download now.



Having previously worked with massive names including Sia, Kate Pierson and Declan O’Rourke, ATLAS sees Peter continue his longstanding tradition of working with incredible singer-songwriters. Featuring a stunning duet with hitmaker Sophie Ellis Bexter, Punch Drunkis a beautiful ballad combining Peter’s powerful vocals with Sophie’s gentle voice. Recorded as the world was recovering from Covid 19 in 2022, the track makes for a heartrendingly tender yet melodious pop track. Peter also duets with producer Ed Harcourt on Modern Man, a punchy rock number with a powerful message on mental health.



Further tracks on ATLAS include electrifying pop anthem The Game, theatrical numbers Begin to End and Finger on the Trigger, and emotionally charged ballads Spellbound, Little by Little and Gravity, with rousing record Surrender closing the album.



Peter Said: “After 50 years on planet Earth, I finally fully learned to embrace my history - all the beauty and the broken things that have been in my life - and today I wear it like a crown with pride! It’s all that has shaped me and made me the man I am today. I carry the world on my shoulders with ease and strength and I look forward to getting older and seeing what the world still has to offer me - a feeling I wish to inspire to others.”



Peter Jöback is a multi-platinum recording artist, actor and musical theatre star. He shot to fame in Sweden in 1995 while starring in the production of ‘Kristina från Duvemåla’ (The Emigrants), written by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson. In the role of Robert, he sang the productions theme song ‘Guldet blev till sand’ which smashed every record in the Swedish music charts.



Going on to release his first album in 1997, he has received a number of Swedish Grammy nominations in recent years, including a nomination for the esteemed Artist of the Year Award, and has sold in excess of 1million concert tickets in Scandanavia.



One of the biggest names in musical theatre, in 1997 Cameron Macintosh personally offered Peter the lead role of Chris in Miss Saigon at The West End’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane. He went on to star in further West End productions as Michael in the Witches of Eastwick and The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera, the latter of which he also handpicked to star in on Broadway for the show’s 30th anniversary. In February 2024, Jöback returned to London to perform the prestigious role of Jean Valjean in Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre.



ATLAS is out on 12 April 2024, while the single of the same name is available to stream now.



TRACK LISTING

Begin to End

Atlas

The Game

Punch Drunk

Finger on the Trigger

Spellbound

Little by Little

Modern Man

Gravity

Surrender

