Peter H. Hunt, Director of 1776, Dies at 81
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Peter H. Hunt, director and lighting designer for the theatre, has died. He was 81 years old. Hunt was best known as the director of both the stage and screen versions of the musical 1776.
The news was reported by Howard Sherman on Twitter.
I am reading that Peter H. Hunt, director of the stage and screen version of 1776, has passed away. He began his career as a lighting designer, and was artistic director of @WTFest from 1989 to 1995.- Howard Sherman (@HESherman) April 26, 2020
Hunt began his career as a lighting designer at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in 1958. He served as Artistic Director in 1989 until 1995. In 1969, he helmed the Broadway musical 1776, winning the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical for his efforts. Following 1776, he directed Georgy, which closed after just 4 performances.
In 1975, Hunt received his second Tony nomination for Goodtime Charley. His most recent Broadway credit was The Scarlet Pimpernel in 1997. He has gone on to direct multiple benefit shows for the Actors Fund, including staged readings of Sunset Boulevard and Casablanca.
In addition to the screen adaptation of 1776, he worked on the film Give 'em Hell, Harry! Hunt has directed multiple movies made for television, including four based on the Hart to Hart series, Dead Man's Island, and episodes of Baywatch, Baywatch Nights, and Touched by an Angel. He was producer-director of four of the feature adaptations in the Mark Twain Series on PBS.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
UPDATE: 'It looks like he had some irregular heart beating last night that scared [the doctors] enough to want to do a temporary pacemaker in Nick's h... (read more)
THE LION KING North American Tour to Release Live Virtual Content to Commemorate 18th Anniversary
Disney's The Lion King will offer a day of free live virtual content on the Disney on Broadway Instagram page (@DisneyOnBroadway) on Monday, April 27 ... (read more)
National Theatre Announces FRANKENSTEIN With Benedict Cumberbatch and ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA Will Be Available to Stream
The National Theatre has announced the next two productions that will be streamed live on YouTube every Thursday at 7PM BST via the National Theatre's... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch LOVE NEVER DIES with Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues tonight with Love Never Dies. Love Never Dies will launch at 7.00pm BST tonight, 24 April and be... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Laura Benanti, Ben Platt and More Join Sondheim 90th Birthday Virtual Celebration
Additional star performances were announced today for the all-star special virtual concert in celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday, 'Take M... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Explains How Cancer Affected the Creation of LOVE NEVER DIES
Below, watch as Andrew explains how the show was created, and the hurdles the creative team overcame to make it a reality. ... (read more)