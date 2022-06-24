Peri Mauer's A LANDSCAPE VARIANT Will Premiere This Weekend

Peri Mauer's new composition "A Landscape Variant", for flute, clarinet, viola, cello, and piano will premiere Sunday, June 26, 2022, 4pm ETat Christ and Saint Stephen's Church (120 West 69th Street, NYC) in a program presented by Collide-O-Scope Music. It will be performed by Laura Cocks, flute,Madison Greenstone, clarinet, Midori Witkowski, viola, John Popham, cello, and Augustus Arnone, piano.

Also on the program are works by Ben Zervignon, Gene Pritsker, Christopher Bailey, and Christopher Buchenholz.

Tickets: Suggested donation $20

http://www.collidemus.comhttp://www.reverbnation.com/perimauer

Native New York composer PERI MAUER has written works for solo instruments, chamber music ensembles, orchestra, and theater. She holds degrees from Manhattan School of Music and Bard College, and is a graduate of LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts (the "Fame" school). Recent performances of her music include Woman on a Journey, for orchestra, commissioned and premiered by New York Repertory Orchestra, the soundtrack to Lightmare, a silent film by Josh Drake in Sound of Silent Film Festival, Chicago, Ill., Reflecting on an Ecliptic Concurrence, for solo cello, presented by New Voice in New Music, Pixeliance, for flute, harp, and marimba by Da Capo Chamber Players at Bard College, Duet for Defrosting Refrigerator and Cello and Sun in Virgo for solo clarinet presented by Access Contemporary Music, Red Sky for trumpet, in Women Composers Festival of Hartford, Afterwords, for clarinet, cello, and piano by Great Noise Ensemble, Shadow Harlequinade for contrabass flute and cello, A Little New Year's Flair for piano, and Rhapsodance for clarinet and piano in Bargemusic's Here and Now Labor Day and Winter Festivals. Recent premieres also include An Autumn Passing for English horn and piano, September 16th for cello, and her duet a Violin and a Piano, presented by the New York Composers Circle at The National Opera Center. In addition to composing the music she served as conductor and cellist for Blogarhythm in the Flea Theater's Music with a View series, as well as for Blogarhythm on the Rocks and Mad Jam, performed in various locations around NYC for Make Music New York. Her commissioned orchestral work All Along the Heights was recently premiered by the Jackson Heights Orchestra to critical acclaim. A recipient of multiple ASCAP Plus Awards, she is honored to have received a grant from New Music USA for the premiere of her orchestral composition Illuminations of the Night by the New York Repertory Orchestra and Life on Earth for chamber ensemble with Music With a View.

The music department of Fiorello H LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts commissioned her to rework her solo trumpet piece Red Sky for symphonic band, which was premiered by the LaGuardia Junior Band, with a second performance by the LaGuardia Symphonic Band. Other recent honors include being selected as a featured composer in the 2017 Composers Now Festival, and having her music chosen for airing in annual new music marathons in Classical Discoveries, an ASCAP Deems Taylor Award winning program broadcast from the studios of radio station WPRB Princeton, NJ.

Also a professional cellist, Ms. Mauer has worked with such groups as American Symphony Orchestra, Encompass New Opera Theater, Radio City Music Hall Orchestra, Darmstadt Ensemble, Orchestra of St. Peter by the Sea, NYU Contemporary Players, American Chamber Opera, Gateway Classical Music Society, The Chelsea Symphony, Playwrights Horizons, New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players, among many others, and can be seen playing her cello in the Golden Globe and Emmy winning Amazon Prime TV series Mozart in the Jungle.