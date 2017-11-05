Performance Space 122 Returns to Permanent Home, Revitalizes Programing

The New York Times reports that performance company Performance Space 122 will be returning to the Lower East Side permanently with plans to expand programing. The company returns to their original home after a six year renovation.

According to artistic director Jenny Schlenzka, PS122 will inaugurate the space with the 13th and final Coil Festival. The company will then focus on fostering new and underperformed works, especially those unique to the Lower East Side.

Performance Space 122 provides incomparable experiences for audiences by presenting and commissioning artists whose work challenges boundaries of live performance. PS122 is dedicated to supporting the creative risks taken by artists from diverse genres, cultures and perspectives. They are an innovative local, national and international leader in contemporary performance.

https://www.ps122.org/

For more from The New York Times, click here.





Related Articles