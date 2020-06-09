Peppermint to Host IT GETS BETTER: A DIGITAL PRIDE EXPERIENCE

The It Gets Better Project, a leading LGBTQ+ nonprofit organization serving LGBTQ+ youth, announced today "It Gets Better: A Digital Pride Experience." The three day digital Pride event will bring together a diverse slate of talent across genres, including fitness, lifestyle, fashion & beauty, gaming, music and drag performances. The Digital Pride event will stream from the organization's YouTube, Facebook and Twitch on June 24th - June 26th from 2:00 PM PT - 7:00 PM PT and will honor the history of Pride month while showcasing what can be accomplished when a diverse group of community members ban together to move progress forward.

For nearly a decade, the It Gets Better Project has been amplifying the uplifting stories and experiences of the LGBTQ+ community for the benefit of younger generations. The It Gets Better Project has tapped Broadway Actor (Head Over Heels) & Activist Peppermint to host. The event will also feature performances by Rebecca Black, Crystal Methyd and Jujubee; a fitness experience with Caleb Marshall (aka The Fitness Marshall); tutorials by Louie Castro and Benji Krol; and special appearances by Alyson Stoner, The Aces, Nick Lehmann, The Angelinos and Rob Anderson. Additional talent will be announced on a rolling basis leading up to the event. Day sponsors for the event include Lexus, Riot Games and Zenni Optical.

The LGBTQ+ community and its allies may not be able to convene in-person this year, but Pride season will march on. The It Gets Better Project is excited to have LGBTQ+ leaders from the digital space join them for this one of a kind celebration. From performances and tutorials to Q&A's and so much more, the three day event will include exclusive live and pre-taped content with plenty of opportunities for fans to engage with their favorite stars. The event will celebrate the continued progress toward equality for the global LGBTQ+ community, while promoting and securing funds to sustain the life-affirming services the It Gets Better Project provides young LGBTQ+ people exploring their sexual orientation and gender identity.

"This year Pride looks different. Partnering with the It Gets Better Project for A Digital Pride Experience is an opportunity to share my story and encourage positive change during this historic time. Our community has a long history of resilience in the face of discrimination," said Peppermint, Broadway Actor & Activist. "At the very least, this moment is an opportunity to pass that tradition on to the younger generation."

For more information, visit www.itgetsbetter.org. Join the conversation on social media with #ClickIntoPride and be sure to follow the It Gets Better Project on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

About It Gets Better Project:

In 2010, Dan Savage posted a video on YouTube titled "It Gets Better." What began as a wildly successful social media campaign to provide hope and encouragement to young LGBTQ+ people has evolved into a major, multimedia platform capable of reaching millions of young people every year through inspiring media programming, a growing network of Global Affiliates, and access to an arsenal of community-based service providers. The It Gets Better Project uplifts, empowers, and connects lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) youth around the globe through storytelling and community building initiatives.

Over the past 10 years the organization has executed strategic partnerships with celebrities such as, Kelly Clarkson, Sia, Josie Totah, Hayley Kiyoko and Patrick Starrr, and brands such as American Eagle and Converse. The It Gets Better Project envisions a world where all LGBTQ+ youth are free to live equally and know their worthiness and power as individuals.

