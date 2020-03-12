Pen Parentis Literary Salon Rescheduled For June

The Pen Parentis Downtown Literary Salon scheduled for April 14th and generally held on the second Tuesday of each month will instead be held on June 9th. Readers Helen Schulman, Davon Loeb & Deborah Paradez will discuss fiction relating to technology, the pitfalls and benefits of tech as relates to raising children and in their writing.

In furtherance of its mission to inspire writers with kids to stay on creative track, their annual Pen Parentis Fellowship for New Parents has announced that all writers raising a child under ten are eligible to submit to the Fellowship competition on this, their tenth anniversary of the award. Pen Parentis offers a $1000 fellowship plus a year of mentorship to one writer annually. The writer will be published by Dreamers Writing Magazine and will be offered a spot to read at the November 2020 salon in Lower Manhattan. The deadline to submit is April 17, 2020. This year's guidelines can be found at the following link: https://www.penparentis.org/fellowships/guidelines/

Please note that the May 12th Pen Parentis Literary Salon with Gish Jen, Granville Burgess and Ted O'Connell remains on the calendar at this time. LMHQ event space at 150 Broadway, 20th floor, hosts these monthly salons that are open to everyone over 21 and include great conversations and freely flowing wine.

All authors presented at Pen Parentis are also parents - the series aims to shatter the stereotype of what people think parents can write by presenting the creative diversity of high-quality work by writers who also have kids. While the event is free and open to the general public, the nonprofit would welcome a $10 donation per attendee to cover costs.

Featured authors of Pen Parentis read from celebrated novels and participate in lively Q&A casually centered around the monthly theme as well as work-life balance. Discussion is moderated by award-winning writers and salonnières Christina Chiu and M. M. De Voe of Pen Parentis. You do not have to be a parent or a writer. These are neighborhood-friendly book events. RSVP is recommended: penparentis.org/calendar

This season of PEN PARENTIS DOWNTOWN LITERARY SALONS is made possible in part with public funds from Creative Engagement, supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and administered by LMCC.





