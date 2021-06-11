Peacock Announces Original Musical Comedy Series TAKE NOTE

Peacock announced the comedy series, TAKE NOTE, that follows a group of contestants from across the country competing in a fictional reality singing competition, "Take Note." 10 half-hour episodes have been ordered, offering additional family and kids programming.

The series will star Braelyn Rankins ("Doom Patrol," "Genius: Aretha") as Calvin Richards, Nadine Roden ("Designated Survivor," "Murdoch Mysteries") as Calvin's mom Bria Richards, Aadin Church (Broadway's "Dreamgirls," "Sister Act") as Calvin's dad Reggie Richards, and Sebastian Spencer ("Overlord and the Underwoods") as Calvin's brother Jordan Richards.

14-year-old Calvin Richards has a wonderful, close-knit family who can survive anything as long as they're together. And good thing because Calvin was chosen to compete on a tween reality singing show - "Take Note" - and they're going to spend the summer navigating the crazy ups and downs of new friendships and competitions, while being thrust into the national spotlight.

TAKE NOTE will introduce a new generation to Pop, R&B, Country, and Rock classics along with originals by emerging musicians written specifically for the series.

TAKE NOTE is produced by Lambur Productions. Creator Joan Lambur serves as Executive Producer. Co-showrunners Earl Davis ("Wu-Tang: An American Saga," "Teenage Bounty Hunters," "Sherri") and Michael Feldman ("Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn," "Sonny with a Chance," "That's So Raven") will also executive produce.