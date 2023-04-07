Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Welcome Second Daughter

Broadway couple Patti Murin and Colin Donnell have welcomed their second daughter!

Murin took to Instagram to share, "Welcome to our sweet, sweet Lorelai Grace Donnell. She was born April 2nd, and was welcomed so lovingly by her big sister Cecily. We are over the moon, feeling great, and we also nap a lot. Love love love"

Patti Murin is an accomplished stage and television actress who will next be seen in the upcoming Hallmark film In Merry Measure which was released on November 11, 2022. Murin is well known for her critically acclaimed Broadway performances, which include originating the role of 'Princess Anna' in Disney's Frozen, the titular role in Lysistrata Jones, her Broadway debut in Xanadu, as well as Glinda in the national tour of Broadway's renowned show Wicked. She previously appeared in Hallmark's Holiday for Heroes, as well as alongside her real-life husband Colin Donnell in Love on Iceland. On television, Murin has starred as recurring character 'Dr. Nina Shore' in NBC's "Chicago Med," as well as 'Ana' in USA's "Royal Pains." Murin has narrated a variety of audiobooks written by the likes of authors Jodi Picoult, Christina Lauren, Katherine Center, and more.

In the fall of 2022 the married duo released an album together - "Something Stupid." The album was produced by Robbie Rozelle for Broadway Records.

Colin Donnell is an actor and musician who will next be seen as the lead in Peacock's "Irreverent," which premiered on November 30, 2022. He is well known to television audiences for his roles on NBC's hugely popular franchise "Chicago Med," the CW series "Arrow," and as Scotty Lockhart on the Showtime "The Affair." He is also known for his Broadway performances in Violet, Anything Goes, and Jersey Boys, as well as the Regional and Off-Broadway productions of Wicked, Mamma Mia!, Merrily We Roll Along, Love's Labours Lost, among many others. In 2020, Donnell and his band The Nineteen Twenty released their debut album Chaos + Cocktails.