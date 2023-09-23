Patti Murin, Phylicia Rashad, and More Set for Films in Hallmark's COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS Line Up This Year

Featured in this year's lineup are Patti Murin, Phylicia Rashad, Krystal Joy Brown, Luke McFarlane, Jenna Claire Mason, and more!

By: Sep. 23, 2023

Patti Murin, Phylicia Rashad, and More Set for Films in Hallmark's COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS Line Up This Year

Hallmark has announced the 40 films for its annual Countdown to Christmas. Featured in this year's lineup are Patti Murin, Phylicia Rashad, Krystal Joy Brown, Luke McFarlane, Jenna Claire Mason, and more!

Check out all the details below!

Patti Murin will be featured in Mystic Christmas, which airs on Saturday, October 28 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel. In the film, Juniper travels to Mystic, Connecticut during the holidays to work at the rehabilitation center and aquarium. She reconnects with Sawyer, the owner of the pizza shop. It will star Jessy Schram as Juniper and Chandler Massey as Sawyer, with Patti Murin as Candice

Phylicia Rashad and Merrily We Roll Along's Krystal Joy Brown will appear in Heaven Down Here on Thursday, December 14 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. 

Inspired by Mickey Guyton’s song of the same name, “Heaven Down Here” tells the story of four disparate people who find themselves stranded in a local diner on Christmas Eve when a snowstorm hits the town. Imami is a widowed mother of two who’s having trouble making ends meet and reluctantly agrees to work the Christmas Eve shift, where she clashes with her boss Dan, who doesn’t exactly embody the Christmas spirit. Felix is a local pastor desperately trying to secure food for parishioners while his faith is challenged by his son's alienation. Clara is a hospice nurse with an obstinate patient and whose daughter is moving away, causing her to question her place in this world. Throughout the evening, these four bicker, bond and unwittingly provide each other with the answer to their respective prayers. The film also stars Tina Lifford, Juan Riedinger, and Richard Harmon.

Catch Me If You Claus, which airs on the Hallmark Channel on Thursday, November 23 at 8 p.m. ET will star Luke MacFarlane, who appeared on Broadway in The Normal Heart. The movie also stars Italia Ricci, who plays Avery Quinn, an aspiring news anchor who’s finally getting her big break on her station’s Christmas morning newscast. But that’s put in jeopardy when she captures an intruder in her home wearing a red suit claiming to be Chris (Macfarlane), Santa’s son, who is on his first mission.

Christmas on Cherry Lane, starring Vincent Rodriguez III and Jonathan Bennett, will air at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 9 on Hallmark Channel. The plot focuses on three couples at different parts of life navigating big turning points in their lives over the holidays.

Wicked's Jenna Clarie Mason will star in A Heidelberg Holiday, which airs on Sunday, November 12 at 8pm ET, alongside Frédéric Brossier. 

In A Heidelberg Holiday, Heidi Heidelberg receives the dream opportunity to sell her beautiful, handmade glass ornaments at the prestigious Heidelberg Christmas Market in Germany. While there, she meets Lukas, a local artisan who helps her reconnect with her lost heritage. 

Check out the full lineup of films airing on Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries here.



