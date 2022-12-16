Patti LuPone, SISMAS Featuring Rachel Zegler, And More Take the Stage At 54 Below This Week!

Next week, 54 BELOW will ring in the holidays with some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. The exciting lineup includes Tony Award-winner Patti LuPone, a star-studded SISMAS featuring Sis Thee Doll, Rachel Zegler, and Seth Rudetsky, Broadway's Darius de Haas, Anthony Nunziata and more!

54 CELEBRATES HANUKKAH: A FESTIVAL OF WRITERS

Featuring Sam Primack, Jill Abramovitz, and more!

DECEMBER 19 AT 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

It's an evening of music hotter than latkes!

Have you ever thought that there are simply not enough Hanukkah songs? Wonder no more! For the second year, 54 Below will be showcasing some of the best Jewish musical theatre writers as they each present a brand new, original Hanukkah song. Join them along with some of Broadway's biggest mensches as we give the Festival of Lights the songbook it deserves. You'll want the miraculous, musical magic to last for eight days and beyond!

Writers include Jill Abramovitz, Brad Alexander, Danny K Bernstein, Janey Miles Feingold and Bela Konstancja Kawalec, Danny Feldman, Alex Goldie Golden, Matthew McCollum, Alexander Sage Oyen, Larry Saperstein and Adam Dorfman, and Lauren Taslitz and Danny Ursetti.

Performers include Farah Alvin, Ari Axelrod, Alex Becker, Harrison Chad, Ryder Chasin, Coby Getzug, Lisa Graye, Melissa Rose Hirsch, Michael Kushner, Sam Primack, and Shira Zionce.

Hosted by Ilana Levine and Michael Kushner, musical direction by Ben Caplan, and produced by Jen Sandler.

7:00 PM performance: $55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

9:30 PM performance: $40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Patti LuPone: SONGS FROM A HAT

DECEMBER 20-23, 26-30 AT 7:00 PM

JANUARY 1 AT 8:00 PM, 2,3, & 5-8 AT 7:00 PM

The January 1 performance is being streamed online. To purchase tickets for the livestream, click here.

Does anyone still wear a hat? Yes: three-time Tony Award -winner Patti LuPone. And her hat is filled with songs, both new and old. See Patti up close and unscripted as she sings and tells stories from her illustrious career-whatever she pulls from the hat. Each night will be a different show.

Patti LuPone's appearances at 54 Below have already achieved the status of legend. Join us this December for the never-to-be-forgotten experience of seeing the great icon in the intimate atmosphere of 54 Below.

Musical Direction by Joseph Thalken.

Tickets for the in-person performances are sold out. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Darius de Haas: THE HOLIDAY CONCERT

DECEMBER 20 AT 9:30 PM

Award-winning singer and actor, Darius de Haas (Rent, Kiss of the Spider Woman, the singing voice of Shy Baldwin on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") returns to 54 Below in an encore performance of his Holiday Concert. Darius loves Christmas time and looks forward to sharing his spin on the classics like "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" and "Silent Night" to more contemporary holiday songs like "Give Love On Christmas Day," "Cold," and so many more songs celebrating the holiday season.

$65 cover charge ($73 with fees). $100 premium seating ($111.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Anthony Nunziata: MY ITALIAN BROADWAY CHRISTMAS!

DECEMBER 21 AT 9:30 PM

Supporting his critically-acclaimed, BroadwayWorld Holiday Album of the Year Together for Christmas, world-renowned tenor, songwriter, entertainer and Carnegie Hall headliner Anthony Nunziata is back at 54 Below with a special one-night-only concert of his hit touring holiday show, My Italian Broadway Christmas! Nunziata's glorious voice will be serenading you with timeless songs from the Italian and American Songbooks, Broadway, and jazz/pop repertoires.

Brooklyn-born and now Nashville-based, Nunziata has been dubbed "America's new romantic singing sensation" (BroadwayWorld) and is often compared to the stylings of Michael Bublé, Andrea Bocelli, and Michael Bolton. Expect to hear his soul-stirring renditions of "O Holy Night," "O Sole Mio," "The Prayer," "Somewhere," "The Christmas Song," "That's Amore!," "Can't Help Falling in Love," "The Greatest Wish," and many other classics as well as his timeless original songs. This is the must-see concert event for the Christmas season, so get your tickets before it's too late. Music direction and co-writing by Jeff Franzel (Josh Groban, Placido Domingo, Frank Sinatra).

Featuring Regina DeCicco, Grace Kiamie, and Caroline Cohen.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A VERY QUEER HOLIDAY

Featuring Lexi Lawson and more!

DECEMBER 22 AT 9:30 PM

It's time for the queer holidays! Marie Incontrera, Megan A Zebrowski, and Dianne Gebauer are proud to bring their multi-faith, musical romcom-style celebration of queer love to 54 Below! Join us for new takes on holiday classics and original music written with the rest of us in mind. A portion of the proceeds will benefit A Very Queer Holiday, the very first holiday romcom featuring transgender and nonbinary romantic leads. Music direction by Anessa Marie (Chicago, Disney's Aladdin).

Featuring Marla Alpert, Carmen Castillo, HJ Farr, Drewe Goldstein, Cat Greenfield, Kathel Griffin, Sammie James, Lexi Lawson, Melodi Lawson, JJ Maley, Mackenzie Meyh, Kristyn Michele, Zachary A. Myers, and Jae Weit, with a special video appearance by Adam B. Shapiro.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SISMAS: A HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

With Seth Rudetsky, featuring Rachel Zegler, Hailey Kilgore, and more! - December 23 At 9:30 pm

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join Sis Thee Doll this holiday season as she takes us on a journey once more of her story and her existence but this time with the music and spirit of Christmas. She will be joined by some special guests, friends old and new, to bring this joyful story to you! For the first time ever, Sis will also debut some original music. Sismas is something you don't want to miss!

Featuring Shaunice Maudlyn Alexander, Nile Andah, Aviva, Arnold Harper II, Hailey Kilgore, Chris King, Giulia Marolda, Dariana Mullen, Brandon Michael Nase, Elora von Rosch, Mars Rucker, Si Si, Jordan Wynn, and Rachel Zegler.

$60 cover charge ($67.50 with fees). $100 premium seating ($111.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE FROM 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from 54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

SISMAS: A HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

With Seth Rudetsky, Feat. Rachel Zegler, Hailey Kilgore, & More! December 23 At 9:45 Et / Tickets $25

Patti LuPone: SONGS FROM A HAT

January 1 at 8:00 ET / Tickets $40

54 Below is committed to providing an unforgettable experience for all guests, staff, and artists in a safe and healthy environment. We are following the most current guidelines of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the New York State Department of Health and Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) related to COVID-19. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Please note that all guidelines and policies are subject to change in accordance with government mandates and recommendations.

Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

