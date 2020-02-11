Patti LuPone, Chita Rivera, Billy Porter and More Join 2020 BROADWAY TEACHERS WORKSHOP

Celebrating its 20th year, the Broadway Teachers Workshop is an enormously popular three-day series of interactive workshops and seminars with prominent Broadway artists, tickets to four (4) hit Broadway shows, and post show discussions with cast and crew. Space is still available for the 2020 workshops, which have sold out every year since its inception.

The 2020 line-up includes orchestra/front mezzanine tickets to Marianne Elliott's groundbreaking new production of COMPANY starring Patti LuPone, the international smash hit sensation SIX THE MUSICAL, and HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD -- as well as a series of professional development workshops in various theatrical disciplines including Directing, Choreography, Musical Theatre, Scenic Design, Projections, Puppetry, Music Direction, Making Theatre with Fiasco Theatre Company, Stage Magic, Story Structure, Connecting with History through Theatre, Broadway in Concert with David Loud (Sondheim on Sondheim, Scottsboro Boys, Curtains), and intimate conversations with Broadway legends Patti LuPone, Chita Rivera, Billy Porter, Donna McKechnie, Gavin Creel - and more.

Designed to inspire teachers and directors of high school and middle school theatre and arts with new teaching methods, enhanced production skills, and an exchange of ideas with peers and professional Broadway artists, the program is produced in conjunction with Music Theatre International and offers teachers the opportunity to earn professional development hours and graduate level academic credits.

The Broadway Teachers Workshop represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for educators and directors from all non-professional sectors to exchange ideas with Broadway's top artists - and with each other - in a Broadway rehearsal studio. The experience resonates long into the school year and beyond as Workshop members stay in touch with each other, with us, and with many of the Broadway artists they meet.

Past guest speakers include Lin Manuel Miranda, Stephen Sondheim, Stephen Schwartz, Bobby Lopez, Michael Mayer, Jerry Mitchell, Michael Greif, Jason Robert Brown, Kathleen Marshall, Roger Rees, Harvey Fierstein, Charles Strouse, Marsha Norman, Chris Gattelli, Jeanine Tesori, Stephen Flaherty, Walter Bobby, Matthew Warchus, Ken Billington, William Ivey Long, Susan Stroman, Dame Diana Rigg, David Cromer, David Yazbek, Andrew Rannells, Leigh Silverman, and many more.

Last summer's Broadway Teachers Workshop sold out. Over 1,000 theatre educators from around the world will participate this summer in New York City.

Registration for 2020 is now open. For more information, please visit www.broadwayteachinggroup.com.





