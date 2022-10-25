Patricia Angeles Releases New Book MIDPOINT: A MEMOIR

Patricia Angeles has announced the publication of her new memoir, Midpoint. Published on October 22, 2022, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

An immigrant woman's story of perseverance and building a legacy future generations can be proud of.

Patricia Angeles is at the midpoint of the average human lifespan. Decades of experience, mistakes, love, and loss have led her to contemplate what anyone might when they've lived half their life. "What kind of legacy am I leaving behind? What do I want my friends and family to remember after I'm gone? What are the biggest life lessons I can impart while I'm still here?"

Through this collection of personal stories, Patricia attempts to assess her answers to these questions, and perhaps encourage others to do the same. Spanning from her childhood in Manila to her immigration and life in Los Angeles, these stories touch on her youth, her acclimation to American culture, her remarkable career in the world of banking, her thoughts on motherhood, the important people who made her who she is today, and major events that forever changed the trajectory of her life.

A raw, honest, poignant, and at times funny read, Patricia aims to inspire her readers to pursue happiness against all odds and to not settle for a life of mediocrity. Through the power of story, this book ultimately asks: What are we but the accumulation of our experiences?

Patricia Angeles is a tenured and award-winning banking professional with an MBA degree in international studies from the University of La Verne. She grew up in Manila, Philippines and moved to sunny Southern California in 2005. She currently resides in Los Angeles with her husband, and three daughters. When not writing or reading, she enjoys spending time with her family and traveling with them to new places.

Midpoint: A Memoir is available to purchase on Amaozn in print and ebook formats. The book is also available free on Kindle Unlimited. https://www.amazon.com/Midpoint-Memoir-Patricia-Angeles-ebook/dp/B0BK32QYK6.