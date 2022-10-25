Patricia Angeles Releases New Book MIDPOINT: A MEMOIR
An immigrant woman's story of perseverance and building a legacy future generations can be proud of.
Patricia Angeles has announced the publication of her new memoir, Midpoint. Published on October 22, 2022, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.
An immigrant woman's story of perseverance and building a legacy future generations can be proud of.
Patricia Angeles is at the midpoint of the average human lifespan. Decades of experience, mistakes, love, and loss have led her to contemplate what anyone might when they've lived half their life. "What kind of legacy am I leaving behind? What do I want my friends and family to remember after I'm gone? What are the biggest life lessons I can impart while I'm still here?"
Through this collection of personal stories, Patricia attempts to assess her answers to these questions, and perhaps encourage others to do the same. Spanning from her childhood in Manila to her immigration and life in Los Angeles, these stories touch on her youth, her acclimation to American culture, her remarkable career in the world of banking, her thoughts on motherhood, the important people who made her who she is today, and major events that forever changed the trajectory of her life.
A raw, honest, poignant, and at times funny read, Patricia aims to inspire her readers to pursue happiness against all odds and to not settle for a life of mediocrity. Through the power of story, this book ultimately asks: What are we but the accumulation of our experiences?
Patricia Angeles is a tenured and award-winning banking professional with an MBA degree in international studies from the University of La Verne. She grew up in Manila, Philippines and moved to sunny Southern California in 2005. She currently resides in Los Angeles with her husband, and three daughters. When not writing or reading, she enjoys spending time with her family and traveling with them to new places.
Midpoint: A Memoir is available to purchase on Amaozn in print and ebook formats. The book is also available free on Kindle Unlimited. https://www.amazon.com/Midpoint-Memoir-Patricia-Angeles-ebook/dp/B0BK32QYK6.
More Hot Stories For You
October 26, 2022
A non-stop celebration of the surprising, subversive and the supremely sexy, award-winning circus sensation BLUSH is bringing an outrageous brand of adult circus to Queensland Performing Arts Centre's (QPAC) Cremorne Theatre from 5 January 2023.
Alphabetti Theatre Presents the World Premiere of MORE BLACKS, MORE DOGS, MORE IRISH
October 26, 2022
Empowering audiences with its quick-witted and fast paced storytelling, SoreSlap Theatre bring their captivating new show, More Blacks, More Dogs, More Irish to Alphabetti Theatre this November. SoreSlap Theatre aims to inspire its audiences and create a safe space where anyone can enjoy theatre to make them stop, laugh, and think.
The Ballard Institute Presents 'Maurice Sendak And The World Of Puppetry' Online Forum
October 26, 2022
As part of the 2022 Fall Puppet Forum Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will host 'Maurice Sendak and the World of Puppetry' with panelists Jonathan Weinberg, Lynn Caponera, Tyler Fallas, and Nick Kraczyna on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. ET.
Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Comes to The Santa Paula Theater Center
October 26, 2022
The Santa Paula Theater Center will present Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS from November 11th– December 18th, 2022 on their Mainstage at 8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 pm on Sundays.
Garry Marshall Theatre Extends CINDY & THE DISCO BALL
October 26, 2022
The original musical comedy is resonating with, and reaching audiences of all ages across Los Angeles. The live band fills the beautiful Burbank theatre with a funky 1970s sound, the songs show off stunning vocals from the dazzling cast. The show stars Christopher De'Vonte Baker, Jasiana Caraballo, Malynda Hale, Hayden Kharrazi, and Abigail Kate Thomas.