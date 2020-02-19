Patina Miller to Star in POWER Prequel Series

Patina Miller will star in the upcoming prequel spinoff of Starz's series Power. According to TV Line, Miller will star in Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and the series will follow the early years of Kanan Stark.

Miller will play Raquel "Raq" Thomas, a cold, hard, fierce... successful and deadly woman taking names in a man's world. She is tough, resolute, ruthless and yet, Raq is still capable of love. Great love. The sole recipient of that affection is her son, Kanan - he is everything to her. As much as she cares for him though, there are many instances where one wonders if she loves him for who he is, or if she loves him merely as an extension of herself. The middle child of three, Raq also carries the heavy burden as the earner for her two brothers. Raq is the sun, and everyone else in her universe exists in her orbit.

Raising Kanan is one of four Power spinoffs currently in-the-works at Starz. It joins Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book IV: Influence, and Power Book V: Force.

Patina Miller, a Tony-award winning actress currently starring on the CBS hit drama series Madam Secretary, has a resume that encompasses Broadway, TV, film, and music. She is most famously known for her role as Leading Player in the 2012-2013 Broadway revival of Stephen Schwartz's 1972 musical, Pippin, directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus. At the 67th annual Tony Awards, the musical won Best Revival, and Patina earned the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical. Additionally, she won an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical and received nominations for the Drama League Award and the Fred and Adele Astaire Award. Miller made her Broadway debut as the gutsy nightclub-singer-turned-nun, Deloris Van Cartier, in the stage adaptation of Sister Act. Her outstanding performance led to her first Tony nomination as well as a Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle Award nomination.

Prior to her numerous theater credits, Patina appeared in the renowned daytime soap opera All My Children. Miller made her feature film debut as 'Commander Paylor' in Lionsgate's famous trilogy The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, released in November 2014. Patina reprised her role in the final installment of the series, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, in 2015. Miller also co-starred on the CBS series "Madam Secretary."

