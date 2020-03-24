Pass the Time With This COME FROM AWAY Word Search!
Pass the time with a Come From Away word search!
The official Twitter account of the UK production of Come From Away posted the fun word game, featuring the names of your favorite characters from the musical!
Check it out below!
We've been deeply moved by all your messages of LOVE and SUPPORT. ??- Come From Away UK (@ComeFromAwayUK) March 24, 2020
So here's a little something we can do together, because we all COME FROM COMMUNITY! ?
Let us know if you manage to find them all. ? pic.twitter.com/oKaOipkIBF
This joyous new musical shares the incredible real-life story of the 7,000 air passengers from all over the world who were grounded in Canada during the wake of 9/11, and the small Newfoundland community that invited these people into their lives.
As uneasiness turned into trust and music soared into the night, gratitude grew into friendships and their stories became a celebration of hope, humanity and unity.
Awarded the Tony for Best Direction of a Musical, Christopher Ashley's production guides audiences through a colourful and spirited cast of characters, brought to life by Tony and Grammy nominated writing team Irene Sankoff and David Hein.
