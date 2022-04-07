Park Avenue Chamber Symphony Brings Mahler Back To New York City

The Park Avenue Chamber Symphony will conclude its 2021-2022 season with a blockbuster event on Saturday, May 14th at 5PM led by Music Director David Bernard-"Mahler's Triumph"-a performance of Mahler's Symphony No. 5 with the audience seated amongst the musicians. This will be the first full performance of a large-scale Mahler Symphony in NYC since March of 2020.

"It is so exciting to bring Mahler back to NYC, and it is even more exciting to supercharge the experience of Mahler for our audience through the fully immersive InsideOut format," says PACS music director David Bernard. "While Mahler's symphonies are always a wild ride through the mind and life of the composer for all who listen to them, THIS audience will see, hear and feel the music and the music making, taking the experience to a whole other level. In many ways, Mahler was made for InsideOut." says Bernard.

David Bernard has developed InsideOut Concerts into a "classical music audience generator" for orchestras, bringing immersion and interactivity to the concert hall. In addition to regular InsideOut Concerts events with the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony, Maestro Bernard has presented InsideOut Concerts events with the Greenwich (CT) Symphony, the Danbury (CT) Symphony and the Massapequa Philharmonic.

Mahler's Triumph will take place at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music, 450 West 37th Street between 9th and 10th Avenues in NYC. Tickets are available online through Eventbrite at this link: https://bit.ly/PACSMagnificentMahlerFull Following the event, audience members will attend a reception where they will meet the conductor and orchestra members.