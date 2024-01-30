Parallel Exit SUNSET CIRCUS Returns to New York City This Winter

Parallel Exit SUNSET CIRCUS returns to New York City, Sun, Jan 28, 11am + 2pm

and Sun, Feb 11, 11am + 2pm at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan

334 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10023.

A family you've just met but you've known forever. Featuring circus artists from Cirque du Soleil, Big Apple Circus, and beyond, SUNSET CIRCUS features a sensational cast of 7 circus artists, including aerialists, jugglers, acrobats, and comedians who will bring you laughter, awe, and perhaps a tear.

This unique theatrical circus experience presents innovative circus acts interwoven by characters who would be at home in your own backyard and will entertain everyone, from kids to parents to grandparents, so bring the whole family!

Parallel Exit presents SUNSET CIRCUS on January 28 and February 11, 2024 at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, 334 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10023. VIP Tickets are available for $55 (and include premium seats, coloring books and crayons) and General Admission tickets are available for $35.

Tickets can be purchased at https://mmjccm.org/arts-film/performing-arts/sunset-circus.

Written by Joel Jeske

Directed by Mark Lonergan

Producer Fran Kirmser

Choreographed by Antoinette DiPietropolo

Costume Design by Julie Michael and Estefania Zambrano

Lighting Design by Sara Gosses

Original Score composed by Peter Bufano

Stage Managed by Christina Woolard

Featuring: Ingrid Apgar, Kyle Driggs, Shereen Hickman, Joel Jeske, Randy Kato, Stephanie Keaton, and Ryan Shinji Murray

For more information, visit: Click Here

Joel Jeske is a three-time Drama Desk nominated performer, writer, teacher, and director. He is the Associate Artistic Director for the physical theatre company Parallel Exit where he created and starred in Parallel Exit's Off-Broadway hits THIS WAY THAT WAY, CUT TO THE CHASE, ROOM 17B, and EVERYBODY GETS CAKE! Internationally, Joel starred at the Apollo Variete in Dusseldorf, Germany, the Festival Der Traume in Innsbruck, Austria, the COS Festival in Reus, Spain, and the AEMI International Clown Festival in Shanghai and Hangzhou, China. As writer/performer, Joel, along with Parallel Exit, toured Germany for two years performing their slapstick vaudeville EXIT! for the GOP Variete Theaters and Cabarets. As a clown, Joel starred in and created clown acts for Ringling Bros. & Barnum and Bailey Circus, Cirque Du Soleil, and The Big Apple Circus' The Grand Tour and 40th Anniversary. He recently traveled under the sea as the physical comedy consultant for SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS: The Broadway Musical. www.joeljeske.com

Parallel Exit is a three-time Drama Desk nominee for Unique Theatrical Experience, dedicated to creating original works of physical theatre. New York City productions include EVERYBODY GETS CAKE!,ROOM 17B, CUT TO THE CHASE, and THIS WAY THAT WAY (all at 59E59 Theaters), TIME STEP (New Victory Theater), and EXIT STAGE LEFT (Lincoln Center Institute). Led by Artistic Director Mark Lonergan since its initial informal launch in 1997 with the production of WHITE/NOISE/JUMP (“Best in the Fringe Festival —Excellence in Theatre,” New York International Fringe Festival), the company engages in extensive artistic programming, artist capacity building, and youth education initiatives, throughout New York City's five boroughs, across the United States, and in countries around the world. Parallel Exit creates compelling stories that are often family-friendly, cultivating art that speaks to a culturally boundless audience of any age. Productions have received both local and international praise for their inventiveness, energy, and originality, with presentations at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in the UK (winning a Spirit of the Fringe Award); and physical theatre festivals in Poland, Spain, Austria, and Japan. Following an extended 2014-2015 German tour in partnership with GOP Variety Arts Theatre Circuit, Parallel Exit served as the powerhouse behind Big Apple Circus' critically-acclaimed The Grand Tour (2015), marking the beginning of a new chapter that radiates with excitement. www.parallelexit.com

Producer Fran Kirmser is a Tony Award winning producer in both the play and musical categories and most recently produced Bob Fosse's DANCIN' on Broadway. She is deeply committed to facilitating the work of emerging artists to stage. www.frankirmser.com