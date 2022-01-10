Paper Kite Arts' Winter 2022 Classes Kick Off With Free Musical Theater Writing Session

This January, Paper Kite Arts will be offering a free "Musical Theater Writing Basics" class for those who are interested in learning the fundamentals of writing for musical theater. This class will be led by award-winning composer/lyricist/librettist Kit Goldstein Grant. No experience is necessary for this two-hour virtual class, which will meet on Zoom on January 19 from 7 - 9 pm ET.

Subsequent virtual classes beginning January 22 will include "Musical Writing Workshop", for composers, lyricists, and librettists at any experience level, and "Music Theory for Songwriters", for which no musical experience is necessary, and, for more advanced composers, "Genre Studies for Songwriters".

Paper Kite Arts, the education wing of Totally Irrelevant Productions, launched in 2020 and has been going strong since! Of Paper Kit Arts instructor Kit Goldstein Grant, one recent student said: "Kit hits all the right notes, and then some, as a workshop leader. She makes writing lyrics fun and interesting, radiates positive vibes, fully engages workshop members, runs an efficient shop, and motivates students to set goals and meet them. Her musical knowledge is deep and wide. She's a gem of a teacher!"

Need-based scholarships are available. Students of all skill levels and backgrounds are encouraged.

Additional information and registration is at www.totallyirrelevantproductions.com.

Totally Irrelevant Productions was founded in 2016 to produce the world premiere of family musical The Nose at the Midtown International Theater Festival in New York City. Subsequent to this production The Nose was picked up for productions at the historic Master Theater in Brooklyn and in South Africa at the Artscape Theatre Centre, at the Drama Factory in Cape Town, and at the National Arts Festival in Grahamstown. In 2020 Totally Irrelevant Productions launched Paper Kite Arts, an initiative to bring arts education to all and to help students connect during this difficult period.