PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL North American Tour Will Extend to May 2023

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has announced the extension of the tour through May 7, 2023, with the final scheduled engagement taking place in Sacramento, CA. The Equity tour, which launched in October 2021 at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, RI, will have played 61 cities across North America by the end of its run.

"Audiences and critics across America have completely embraced the beautiful musical production of this timeless love story," said lead producer Paula Wagner. "We're delighted to share Garry Marshall's dream of bringing Pretty Woman to the stage with an additional 30 cities during its second year."

Broadway superstar and Tony Award-nominee Adam Pascal (Rent, AIDA, Something Rotten) will continue in role of Edward Lewis through the duration of the tour, accompanied by powerhouse vocalist Jessica Crouch as Kit De Luca, and the delightful Matthew Stocke as Philip Stuckey. All three were also members of the Broadway company. Kyle Taylor Parker will continue in his critically-acclaimed performance of Happy Man/Mr. Thompson through December 18, 2022 in East Lansing. Leading lady Olivia Valli, who has charmed audiences and critics across the country as Vivian Ward, will play her final performance on October 9, 2022 in New Orleans. Casting updates will be announced at a future date.

The current cast also includes Natalie Bourgeois, Christian Brailsford, Anju Cloud, Nella Cole, Michael Dalke, Carissa Gaughran, Em Hadick, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Graham Keen, Keyonna Knight, Chris Manuel, Devon McCleskey, Kaylee Olson, Amma Osei, Hillary Porter, Alice Reys, Jonathan Ritter, Trent Soyster, Brett Stoelker, and Jonathan Young.

Music Director Daniel Klintworth leads a band that includes Shane Parus (keyboards), Oscar Bautista (guitar), Claudio Rainó (guitar), Magda Kress (bass) and Kevin McNaughton (drums). The stage management team is led by Production Stage Manager RL Campbell, Julianne Menassian (Stage Manager), and Leslie S. Allen (Assistant Stage Manager).

Based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway, with direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award®-winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), original music and lyrics by Grammy®-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton. Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Fiona Mifsud, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman," which inspired the iconic movie. Pretty Woman the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL ended its Broadway run at the Nederlander Theatre on August 18, 2019. The musical began performances in Hamburg, Germany on September 24, 2019; and opened in London in February 2020, reopening July 8, 2021 to great acclaim at the Savoy Theatre in the West End, where it continues its run.

Atlantic Records' Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is available on all DSP's and on Vinyl and CD in stores nationwide.