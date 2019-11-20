PREFORMANCES With Allison Charney Announces Opening Matinee Concert DYNAMIC DUOS

PREformances with Allison Charney continues its 11th season at New York City's Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center on Monday, November 25th at 2:00pm. This concert features the exciting duos of:

-Allison Charney, soprano and Victor Starsky, tenor performing operatic scenes from CARMEN and MADAMA BUTTERFLY

-Concert Pianists Joel Fan and Christine Eggert, performing Poulenc's DOUBLE PIANO CONCERTO

and

-Cellist Peter Seidenberg and Pianist Hui-Mei Lin, performing Beethoven's CELLO SONATA, NO. 3

Tickets are available at www.preformances.org.





