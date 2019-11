PREFORMANCES With Allison Charney Announces Opening Matinee Concert DYNAMIC DUOS

Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! The BWW Cabaret Awards honor exemplary performers and produc... ( read more They've been to Wally World, Europe, and Vegas . . . and now The Griswolds are coming to Broadway!... ( read more Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to make sure ... ( read more Out of the Box Theatrics has released “First Look” photos of the cast of their upcoming limited engagement production of BABY. Featuring a book by Syb... ( read more BroadwayWorld has a first look at the West End production of Dear Evan Hansen, now playing at the Noël Coward Theatre, currently booking to 2 May 2020... ( read more Nickelodeon today announced that following a critically lauded run on Broadway, The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage!, which reunites members of the o... ( read more