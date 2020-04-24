PLAY OF THE DAY! Today's Play: IVANOV by Anton Chekhov
During this time when productions all over the world have been put on pause, we are coming together to celebrate plays that have left their mark on theater history.
This week we will be focusing on the plays of Anton Chekhov.
Today's play, Ivanov!
Ivanov was first performed in Moscow in 1887. The play tells the story of Nikolai Ivanov and deals with issues of illness, wealth and personal relationships.
Ivanov was produced at the Vivian Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center, using a translated version by David Hare in 1997. That version premiered in London earlier in 1997 and was revived at the Chichester Festival Theatre in 2015. David Harrower's version of Ivanov was presented at The National Theatre in London, in 2002.
Tom Stoppard adapted the play for a production in London in 2008, starring Kenneth Branagh and Tom Hiddleston.
