PLAY OF THE DAY! Today's Play: FOOL FOR LOVE by Sam Shepard
During this time when productions all over the world have been put on pause, we are coming together to celebrate plays that have left their mark on theater history.
This week we will be focusing on the plays of Sam Shepard.
Today's play, Fool for Love!
Fool for Love first premiered in San Francisco in 1983 and transferred Off-Broadway that same year. The play focuses on May and Eddie, two former lovers who meet gain in a motel in the desert, and follows them as they unpack their deep-seated secrets and desires. Fool for Love is part of the quintet that includes Curse of the Starving Class, Buried Child, A Lie of the Mind and True West. The play was a finalist for the 1984 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
The 1983 Off-Broadway production featured Will Patton, Bruce Willis, Aidan Quinn, and Frances Fisher.
The play premiered in London at The National Theatre in 1984, starring Ian Charleson and Julie Walters. It was revived in London in 1991 and 2006.
Fool for Love made its Broadway premiere in a Manhattan Theatre Club production in 2015 starring Sam Rockwell and Nina Arianda.
Fool for Love won the 1984 Obie Awards for: Direction (Sam Shepard), Best New American Play, and Performance: Ed Harris, Kathy Baker and Will Patton.
For the original London production, Ian Charleson was nominated for the 1984 Olivier Award, Actor of the Year in a New Play; and Julie Walters was nominated for the 1984 Olivier Award, Actress of the Year in a New Play.
