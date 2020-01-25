PHOTO: Princess Diana Meets the Six Wives of Henry VIII at BroadwayCon!
You never know who is going to meet up at BroadwayCon! This year, Princess Diana (Jeanna de Waal) got to meet the six wives of Henry VIII!
Check out the photo below!
That time Princess Diana met the six wives of Henry VIII! ??
A post shared by DIANA: A True Musical Story (@dianaonbroadway) on Jan 25, 2020 at 11:28am PST
Diana begins previews on Monday, March 2, 2020, and opens on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th St.). Rehearsals begin on Monday, January 20th. Jeanna de Waal plays the titular Princess Diana in the all new musical. In addition to de Waal, the cast includes Roe Hartrampf as "Prince Charles", Erin Davie as "Camilla Parker Bowles", and two-time Tony Award® winner Judy Kaye as "Queen Elizabeth". The complete cast includes Tessa Alves, Zach Adkins, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Bruce Dow, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye Hopkins, Andre Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomas Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck.
Performances for Six begin on February 13, 2020 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC) with the opening set for March 12, 2020. For more information, visit www.SixOnBroadway.com. Reprising their roles from the Chicago run of SIX earlier this year are Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade(Costume Design), Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design) and Tim Deiling(Lighting Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Alexandra Billings became the first transgender actress to step into the role of Madame Morrible in Wicked, making her official debut on January 20th!... (read more)
HAIRSPRAY Will Embark on North American Tour in Fall 2020
HAIRSPRAY will launch a new North American tour in Fall 2020. Following the Baltimore launch November 10-15, 2020, HAIRSPRAY will visit more than 60 a... (read more)
Breaking: Andy Karl, Orfeh, Gavin Lee, Brooks Ashmanskas, and More Join MCP's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
The complete cast has been announced for Manhattan Concert Productions' 50th Anniversary Celebration of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat a... (read more)
Quiz: Which WAITRESS Character Are You?
Isn't it amazing what baking can do?! We're celebrating National Pie Day by heading to Joe's Pie Diner and giving you the chance to see which of Wait... (read more)
Mandy Gonzalez Reveals She is Fighting Breast Cancer
Mandy Gonzalez has revealed that she is fighting breast cancer, according to an exclusive interview with People.... (read more)
BWW Blog: The Secret Connection Between Broadway's New Stars
Broadway's new crop of stars has something surprising in common: they all went to the same summer camp. Stagedoor Manor, which has mentored generation... (read more)