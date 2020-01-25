PHOTO: Princess Diana Meets the Six Wives of Henry VIII at BroadwayCon!

Click Here for More Articles on DIANA

You never know who is going to meet up at BroadwayCon! This year, Princess Diana (Jeanna de Waal) got to meet the six wives of Henry VIII!

Check out the photo below!

Diana begins previews on Monday, March 2, 2020, and opens on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th St.). Rehearsals begin on Monday, January 20th. Jeanna de Waal plays the titular Princess Diana in the all new musical. In addition to de Waal, the cast includes Roe Hartrampf as "Prince Charles", Erin Davie as "Camilla Parker Bowles", and two-time Tony Award® winner Judy Kaye as "Queen Elizabeth". The complete cast includes Tessa Alves, Zach Adkins, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Bruce Dow, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye Hopkins, Andre Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomas Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck.

Performances for Six begin on February 13, 2020 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC) with the opening set for March 12, 2020. For more information, visit www.SixOnBroadway.com. Reprising their roles from the Chicago run of SIX earlier this year are Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade(Costume Design), Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design) and Tim Deiling(Lighting Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton.





