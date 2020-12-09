PHOTO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Channels The Phantom on the Set of HIS DARK MATERIALS

Click Here for More Articles on LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter to post a photo of himself, along with co-star Andrew Scott on the set of His Dark Materials.

In the photo, Miranda is channeling The Phantom of the Opera, recreating the iconic boat scene.

"Lee Scoresby, Phantom of the Opera, at your service," Miranda writes in the tweet accompanying the photo.

Season two of the HBO drama series His Dark Materials, starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, debuted on Monday, November 16 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT). The series will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

Season two series regulars include Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Amir Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Andrew Scott, Will Keen, Ruta Gedmintas and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Joining the cast this season are Terence Stamp, Jade Anouka and Simone Kirby.