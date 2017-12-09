PHOTO: Broadway's Sutton Foster & Daughter Emily Visit Macy's Santaland

Yesterday, Tony Award winning actress Sutton Foster visited Macy's Santaland with daughter Emily, 9 months, and husband Ted Griffin. Click here to view Sutton's Instagram post.

Sutton Foster is an award-winning actor, singer and dancer who has performed in 11 Broadway shows - most recently the revival of VIOLET- and originated roles in the Broadway productions of THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, LITTLE WOMEN, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, SHREK THE MUSICAL and her Tony Award-winning performances in ANYTHING GOES and THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE.

She was first seen on television on Star Search at age 15, and has more recently appeared in Bunheads, Psych, Johnny and the Sprites, Flight of the Conchords, Sesame Street, Law and Order SVU and Royal Pains. Since March 2015, she stars in TVLand's new series, "Younger" created by Darren Star.

As a solo artist, Sutton has performed all over the country as well as internationally with her musical director Michael Rafter... featuring songs from her debut solo CD "Wish" as well as her follow up CD, "An Evening With Sutton Foster: Live at the Cafe Carlyle." She has graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, Feinstein's, Lincoln Center's American Songbook series, Joe's Pub and many others.

Every holiday season, visitors from around the world gather at Macy's 13,000 square foot Christmas Village overflowing with holiday treasures for a special visit with the one-and-only Santa Claus. Santa greets children of all ages, both naughty and nice, through Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24. New this year at Santaland, visits with Santa are by reservation only. Customers can go online to pick a pre-selected time slot between 30 minutes and 5 days in advance of their visit. The new reservation system helps minimize the wait time to see Santa and elevates the customer holiday experience.





