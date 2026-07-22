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PATRYNIZE PREVIEWS to Showcase Four New Musicals in Development at Red Eye NY

LOVE SUCKS, SAFE TRAVELS, THE IMPATIENS, and BLOOD MOON MANOR will each receive 20-minute showcases.

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PATRYNIZE PREVIEWS to Showcase Four New Musicals in Development at Red Eye NY

Patrynize Productions and Rori Nogee are set to present PATRYNIZE PREVIEWS on Saturday, August 22, 2026, from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at Red Eye NY, located at 355 West 41st Street in Manhattan. The event will feature four original musicals currently in development, with each creative team given a 20-minute slot to present songs and scenes from their work. The four projects on the bill are LOVE SUCKS: A PERFECT MUSICAL FAIRYTALE, with book, music, and lyrics by Ben Boecker; SAFE TRAVELS: A JUKEBOX JUKEBOX MUSICAL, with book by Tony Patryn, music and lyrics by Jukebox the Ghost, and arrangements by Ross Lampert; THE IMPATIENS, with book, music, and lyrics by Rori Nogee; and BLOOD MOON MANOR, with book and lyrics by Kaleb Sells and music by Benjamin Balatbat. Tickets are available at patrynize.com/tickets, with an early bird discount of five dollars off through July 30.

Designed to celebrate and support the development of new musical theatre, Patrynize Previews offers audiences an exclusive first look at four original musicals currently in development. Each creative team will present a 20-minute showcase featuring selections of songs and scenes, giving theatre lovers, industry professionals, and fellow artists the opportunity to experience these new works at an early stage in their creative journey.

The evening will feature:

Love Sucks: A Perfect Musical Fairytale

Book, Music & Lyrics: Ben Boecker

Safe Travels: A Jukebox Jukebox Musical

Book: Tony Patryn
Music & Lyrics: Jukebox the Ghost
Arrangements: Ross Lampert

The Impatiens

Book, Music & Lyrics: Rori Nogee

Blood Moon Manor

Book & Lyrics: Kaleb Sells
Music: Benjamin Balatbat

Whether audiences are discovering their next favorite musical or supporting emerging work before it reaches the stage, Patrynize Previews provides a unique opportunity to witness the future of musical theatre in an intimate showcase setting.

Early bird tickets are available for $5 off through July 30. Tickets and additional information can be found at www.patrynize.com/tickets.

Patrynize Previews is produced by Patrynize Productions and Rori Nogee.

Click Here to Get Tickets
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