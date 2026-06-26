PATRIOTIC POPS 2026 to Celebrate America's 250th at French Woods Festival

The French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts will celebrate Independence Day with an evening of music as the French Woods Festival Symphony Orchestra presents Patriotic Pops 2026: A Musical Tapestry of 250 Years on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

One of the hallmarks of the French Woods music program, this special concert is presented as a Side-by-Sideperformance, bringing together talented young musicians with professional artists from Broadway. Throughout the rehearsal process and the performance itself, campers perform shoulder-to-shoulder with Broadway musicians, receiving mentorship while experiencing the highest level of collaborative music-making.

Under the artistic leadership of Brian Worsdale, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor, and conducted by Ron Schaefer, the concert will feature Broadway performer Blaine Krauss alongside the French Woods Chorus and a side-by-side orchestra comprised of French Woods campers and distinguished Broadway instrumentalists.

Created in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States, Patriotic Pops 2026 tells the story of America through music, reflecting the many voices, traditions, and cultures that have shaped the nation over the past two and a half centuries.

The evening opens with Josh Freilich's stirring A Symphony of Nations, a contemporary work celebrating the diversity that defines the American experience. From there, audiences will journey through spirituals, Broadway, American band classics, film music, folk songs, and beloved patriotic favorites.

Broadway star Blaine Krauss will be featured throughout the evening in performances of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," "Wait for It" from Hamilton, "A Change Is Gonna Come," "America," "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot," and "This Land Is Your Land." Joined by members of the French Woods vocal program, these selections celebrate the resilience, hope, and shared aspirations that have defined generations of Americans.

The orchestra will also perform Joseph Wilcox Jenkins' American Overture for Band, John Williams' iconic Superman March, Samuel Augustus Ward's America the Beautiful, and Leroy Anderson's Old MacDonald, showcasing the remarkable breadth of America's musical heritage.

The concert culminates with Ron Schaefer leading the French Woods Chorus in Peter J. Wilhousky's stirring arrangement of The Battle Hymn of the Republic, before orchestra, chorus, guest artists, and audience join together for John Philip Sousa's timeless The Stars and Stripes Forever.

"The Side-by-Side experience is one of the defining traditions of French Woods," said Brian Worsdale. "Our campers don't simply perform for professional musicians-they perform with them. Sharing a stand, a rehearsal, and a stage with Broadway artists provides an extraordinary educational experience while demonstrating the collaborative spirit that lies at the heart of great music-making. As we celebrate America's 250th anniversary, this program reminds us that our nation's story is one of many voices coming together to create something greater than themselves."

For decades, French Woods has been recognized as one of the nation's premier performing arts camps, bringing leading artists from Broadway, major symphony orchestras, and the entertainment industry to mentor and perform alongside the next generation of musicians. The Side-by-Side concert series has become one of the Festival's signature educational experiences, offering campers an unparalleled opportunity to learn directly from accomplished professionals in rehearsal and performance.

Performance Information

Patriotic Pops 2026: A Musical Tapestry of 250 Years

Saturday, July 4, 2026

Featuring:

French Woods Festival Symphony Orchestra

Broadway musicians performing side-by-side with French Woods campers

Brian Worsdale, Artistic Director & Principal Conductor

Ron Schaefer, Conductor

Blaine Krauss, Guest Artist

French Woods Chorus

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