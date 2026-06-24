PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Sets New Opening Night on Broadway

Paranormal Activity, written by Levi Holloway and directed by Felix Barrett, will now begin performances Friday, August 14, 2026 and officially open Tuesday, August 25, 2026 at the August Wilson Theatre for a strictly limited, 20-week run. The production was previously set to begin performances Friday, August 14, 2026 and officially open Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Paranormal Activity will star Cher Álvarez as Lou, Travis A. Knight as James, Shannon Cochran as Carolanne and Andrea Syglowski as Etheline Cotgrave with understudies Caron Buinis, Caroline Hendricks and Michael Holding. Álvarez, Knight, Cochran, Buinis, Hendricks and Holding are all making their Broadway debuts and reprising their roles from previous productions across North America. Syglowski will make her Paranormal Activity debut in the Boston and Broadway productions and is currently appearing in the Broadway production of Dog Day Afternoon.

James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape their past, but they soon discover that places aren’t haunted, people are… With an original story inspired by the film franchise, Paranormal Activity reimagines the modern ghost story with an intimacy that only live theatre can provide.

Paranormal Activity will feature scenic and costume design by Tony Award nominee Fly Davis, illusions design by Tony Award winner Chris Fisher, lighting design by Anna Watson, sound design by Tony Award winner Gareth Fry, video and projections design by Drama Desk Award winner Luke Halls, and general management by Samuel Dallas/Envoy Theatricals.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Related Stories 1 Cast Set For PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway and in Boston

The complete cast has been announced for the Boston and Broadway productions of the Olivier Award nominated new play PARANORMAL ACTIVITY. Learn more about the cast here! 2 PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Will Arrive On Broadway This Summer

Broadway will get haunted this summer when the smash-hit, Olivier Award nominated new play PARANORMAL ACTIVITY arrives at The August Wilson Theatre. Tickets are on sale now.