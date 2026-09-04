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Oscar Feldman and Steve Sandberg Duo to Perform Free COMPOSERS CONCORDANCE Concert

The free program will include works by Gene Pritsker, Dan Cooper, and Eugene W. McBride.

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Oscar Feldman and Steve Sandberg Duo to Perform Free COMPOSERS CONCORDANCE Concert

Composers Concordance will present the Oscar Feldman & Steve Sandberg Duo in a free concert on Saturday, September 26 at 7 p.m. at Manhattan Plaza's Ellington Room in New York City.

The program will feature music by Oscar Feldman, Steve Sandberg, Gene Pritsker, Dan Cooper and Eugene W. McBride, bringing together structured composition and spontaneous improvisation.

Saxophonist Feldman and pianist Sandberg will perform a program spanning a range of musical styles while spotlighting the work of living composers. The concert reflects Composers Concordance's longstanding focus on stylistic freedom, collaboration and contemporary composition.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

The Oscar Feldman & Steve Sandberg Duo will perform Saturday, September 26 at 7 p.m. in the Ellington Room at Manhattan Plaza, located at 400 West 43rd Street in New York City. The concert is free and open to the public.

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