Original LEGS DIAMOND Cast Will Reunite at New York Public Library for the Performing Arts

Legs Diamond opened December 26, 1988 at the Mark Hellinger Theatre.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying! Photo 1 Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying!
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 2 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Digital Cast Recording To Drop At Midnight! Photo 3 MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Digital Cast Recording To Drop At Midnight!
Video: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song in New Music Video Photo 4 Video: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song

Original LEGS DIAMOND Cast Will Reunite at New York Public Library for the Performing Arts

On Monday, December 4,  The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts will host a reunion of the original cast of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical Legs Diamond. Hosted by BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge, the special event will feature original cast members: Christine Andreas, Brenda Braxton, Bob Stillman, Ruth Gottschall, Randall Edwards, Wendy Waring, Deanna Dys, Mary Rotella, and Carol Ann Baxter.

The musical Legs Diamond told the story of a true-life gangster who always wanted to be in the theater business. The show, written by Charles Suppon and Harvey Fierstein, only lasted for 64 performances in the late 80s. But it has developed a cult following and it even received some Tony Award nominations, and Willa Kim was nominated for Drama Desk Award for her fantastic costume design.

Join the evening of song, and dance as they share never-before-told stories about the making of the show.

The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts houses one of the worlds most extensive combination of circulating, reference, and rare archival collections in its field. These materials are available free of charge, along with a wide range of special programs, including exhibitions, seminars, and performances. An essential resource for everyone with an interest in the arts — whether professional or amateur — the Library is known particularly for its prodigious collections of non-book materials such as historic recordings, videotapes, autograph manuscripts, correspondence, sheet music, stage designs, press clippings, programs, posters, and photographs.




RELATED STORIES

1
Listen: Julie Garnyé & Stephen Schwartzs Forgiveness’ Embrace Out Now Photo
Listen: Julie Garnyé & Stephen Schwartz's 'Forgiveness’ Embrace' Out Now

The new single from vocalist Julie Garnyé and the Grammy, Tony, and Academy Award-winning composer/lyricist Stephen Schwartz has been released. Listen here!

2
Videos: HERE LIES LOVE Cast Performs Three Unplugged Songs From the Musical Photo
Videos: HERE LIES LOVE Cast Performs Three 'Unplugged' Songs From the Musical

Three new videos have been released featuring 'unplugged' versions of songs from the Broadway musical Here Lies Love. The videos feature the songs 'Eleven Days', 'Here Lies Love', and 'Sugartime Baby'.

3
Review Roundup: WISH Starring Ariana DeBose Comes to Theaters Photo
Review Roundup: WISH Starring Ariana DeBose Comes to Theaters

Disney is continuing its 100th anniversary with WISH, a brand-new movie musical starring Oscar-winning West Side Story star Ariana DeBose. Ahead of Wish's highly-anticipated theatrical release, find out what critics think of the brand-new film now! Read the reviews for Disney's WISH now.

4
Photos: Britney Spears 1999 Tour Costume on Display at & JULIET Photo
Photos: Britney Spears 1999 Tour Costume on Display at & JULIET

Just in time for its first anniversary, the Broadway production of & Juliet has announced the display of an iconic Britney Spears tour outfit at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. The pink and white outfit, worn by Spears on the 1999 “...Baby One More Time” Tour, will now be held inside the theater for audience members to view, where the new musical continues to play to sold out crowds nightly.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos: HERE LIES LOVE Cast Performs Three 'Unplugged' Songs From the MusicalVideos: HERE LIES LOVE Cast Performs Three 'Unplugged' Songs From the Musical
Photos: Britney Spears 1999 Tour Costume on Display at & JULIETPhotos: Britney Spears 1999 Tour Costume on Display at & JULIET
Video: Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town'Video: Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town'
Josh Groban Releases 'Closer 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition' With Six Unreleased TracksJosh Groban Releases 'Closer 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition' With Six Unreleased Tracks

Videos

Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town' Video
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town'
First Look at TO WONG FOO The Musical in London Video
First Look at TO WONG FOO The Musical in London
Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
THE LION KING
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
SHUCKED

Recommended For You