Original LEGS DIAMOND Cast Will Reunite at New York Public Library for the Performing Arts

On Monday, December 4, The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts will host a reunion of the original cast of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical Legs Diamond. Hosted by BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge, the special event will feature original cast members: Christine Andreas, Brenda Braxton, Bob Stillman, Ruth Gottschall, Randall Edwards, Wendy Waring, Deanna Dys, Mary Rotella, and Carol Ann Baxter.

The musical Legs Diamond told the story of a true-life gangster who always wanted to be in the theater business. The show, written by Charles Suppon and Harvey Fierstein, only lasted for 64 performances in the late 80s. But it has developed a cult following and it even received some Tony Award nominations, and Willa Kim was nominated for Drama Desk Award for her fantastic costume design.

Join the evening of song, and dance as they share never-before-told stories about the making of the show.

The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts houses one of the worlds most extensive combination of circulating, reference, and rare archival collections in its field. These materials are available free of charge, along with a wide range of special programs, including exhibitions, seminars, and performances. An essential resource for everyone with an interest in the arts — whether professional or amateur — the Library is known particularly for its prodigious collections of non-book materials such as historic recordings, videotapes, autograph manuscripts, correspondence, sheet music, stage designs, press clippings, programs, posters, and photographs.