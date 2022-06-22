Original Cast Member Baayork Lee to Direct A CHORUS LINE Tokyo Engagement

Following its successful 2018 Tokyo engagement, Big League Productions, Inc. will once again showcase its 'singular sensation' for Japanese audiences, this time at the prestigious Orchard Hall.

Performances run in Tokyo from August 11 to 28 following a short sold-out run in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 24 to 26.

Big League Productions' A CHORUS LINE features Michael Bennett's original work restaged by the legendary Baayork Lee. A director, actress, author and choreographer, Lee played Connie Wong in the original 1975 production of A CHORUS LINE, and has gone on to direct and choreograph more than 35 international productions of the show including the Hollywood Bowl version, and more recently the Antonio Banderas led production in Spain. She was also the recipient of the 2017 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award for her contributions to theater education programs around the world. The production will feature Robin Wagner's original set design with costumes, originally designed by Theoni Aldredge, directly from the Spain production starring Antonio Banderas. Lighting design is by Charlie Morrison, sound design by Simon Lambert, and casting by Alison Franck.

In the classic story, casting for a new Broadway musical is almost complete, and for 17 dancers, this audition is the chance of a lifetime and what they've been working their whole lives for. A CHORUS LINE brilliantly evokes both the glamour and the dark underbelly of showbiz, and resonates with everyone who's ever had a dream and put it all on the line. The iconic score features such classics as "What I Did for Love," "One," "I Hope I Get It" and more. With its celebration and true-to-life depiction of performers and their struggle to achieve greatness on the Broadway stage, A CHORUS LINE has earned unanimous praise as one of the true masterpieces of live theater.

A CHORUS LINE stars Grace Arnold (Val), Maggie Bergman (Cassie), Nick Berke (Greg), Cory Betts (Mike), Gideon Chickos (Bobby), Samuel Colina (Butch), Emmanuel Cologne (Paul), Matthew Couvillon (Associate Choreographer/Dance Captain/Male Swing), Ashlyn Fenn (Judy), Erica Jane Hughes (Kristine), Peter Hughes (Mark), Melissa Jones (Tricia), Zoe Killian (Maggie), Nathan Lubeck (Don), Zoë Maloney (Diana), Maggie McCown (Vicki), Jonah Nash (Richie), Nick Nazzaro (Larry), Emma X O'Loughlin (Connie), Kennedy Perez (Female Swing), Graceanne Pierce (Sheila), Laura Pierpont (Bebe), Arnie Rodriguez (Frank), Hank Santos (Zach), Emily Steinhardt (Sheila/Lois), Francisco Thurston (Al), Gill Vaughn-Spencer (Roy) David Cochise Williams (Male Swing), Andrew Winans (Assistant Choreographer/Male Swing) and Alexis Yard (Female Swing).

For more information, visit www.AChorusLineOnTour.com.