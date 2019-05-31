Original ALADDIN Adam Jacobs Lands Lead In TV PilotÂ 

Adam Jacobs, best known for creating the role of "Aladdin" in Disney's long-running Broadway musical hit, has been signed by Broadwood Media to star in "Last Call in the Dog House", the pilot for a new hour-long dramatic series created by executive producer Bruce Reisman.

The premise has been best described as "Touched by an Angel" meets "Cheers" in "The Twilight Zone". Jacobs portrays "Mo", a young rabbi who is also half owner of a New York dive bar called "The Dog House", where the last, very troubled patrons of the night, undergo a spiritual transformation with the help of the employees and regulars.

Adam joins previously signed, David Chokachi, best known for his role as "Cody Madison" on "Baywatch", many original Lifetime Movies, and recently as boxer Gene Tunney in the soon-to-be released feature, "As Long As I'm Famous"; also produced by Broadwood Media, written and directed by Bruce Reisman. Chokachi plays "Dog", who purchased the mystical bar for his son, "Jess", played by another "Famous" star, Aaron Fors, who plays Adam's childhood pal, one a devout Christian and the other a Jew.

Filming begins in mid-July in Los Angeles, under the direction of Joshua Glassman.

More recently, Adam appeared in "Chicago Med", portraying a distraught young father who has to make an agonizing decision on whether to end his daughter's life. He is one of those "triple-threat", stage-trained actors.





