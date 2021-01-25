Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Orfeh, Andy Karl, Marti Gould Cummings, and Blake Allen to Join MY BROADWAY MEMORY

Cummings and Allen will join on February 4th at 7pm EST and Orfeh and Karl will join on February 18th at 7pm EST.

Jan. 25, 2021  
During the month of February, Orfeh, Andy Karl, Marti Gould Cummings, and Blake Allen will join Michael Kushner and Remy Germinario, on their live podcast My Broadway Memory, a talk show exclusively on the Broadway Podcast Network (BPN). Designed to keep Broadway alive during the pandemic, in each episode guests choose a Playbill or memorabilia from their collection at random and share their memory associated with that show. Cummings and Allen will join on February 4th at 7pm EST and Orfeh and Karl will join on February 18th at 7pm EST exclusively at BPN.fm/mybroadwaymemorylive.

My Broadway Memory is currently in its second season. The show is co-created by Michael Kushner and Brian Sedita.

Audiences are encouraged to participate in interactive elements by asking questions during the live stream or emailing a one minute video of their favorite Broadway memory to mybroadwaymemory@gmail.com which will then be featured on the show during the segment, Your Broadway Memory.


