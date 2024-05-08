Open Stage Project Reveals 2024 Fellows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York City nonprofit Open Stage Project has selected six fellows to join its third annual paid fellowship.

Open Stage Project's mission is to close the gender gap in behind-the-scenes careers by introducing high school girls, including cisgender and transgender girls, and nonbinary students to behind-the-scenes jobs in theater, TV, and film. Open Stage Project launched its paid fellowship program in 2022 and awards high school graduates with a unique and unparalleled opportunity to gain real-world experience working behind-the-scenes and shadowing union professionals backstage on Broadway and film/TV sets.

Open Stage Project began in 2018 after founder Elsa Ward, a veteran costume designer, observed the lack of women in behind-the-scenes careers had not changed since she entered the industry decades prior. With the support of the Entertainment Fund's Creative Entrepreneurship Program, Ward launched Open Stage Project with the goal of increasing the number of women and nonbinary people working behind the scenes. Current supporters of Open Stage Project include Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Workforce Development Institute. Open Stage Project's programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

Open Stage Project funds the salaries, educational resources, and food and travel stipends for each participant in its fellowship program. This allows fellows fair compensation for their work along with invaluable experience in roles and with organizations that have no traditional internships as pathways to entry. Through the fellowship, Open Stage Project continues its commitment to mentorship, access, and exposure for young women and non-binary artists and technicians pursuing behind-the-scenes careers in the entertainment industry. Since the launch of the program in 2022, all of Open Stage Project's fellows have received job offers in the industry as a direct result of their fellowships. As of 2024, Open Stage Project has awarded 14 fellowships, 10 to young women and non-binary students of color.

Susan Hilferty, Tony-winning designer and Open Stage Project board member stated, "Open Stage Project is changing the future of theatrical storytelling by breaking down gender barriers and equipping girls and non-binary students with skills for long-lasting careers in entertainment."