Only Make Believe's 2021 Gala Goes Hybrid

Only Make Believe (OMB), the non-profit children's theatre company, announced their 22nd Annual Gala will be held on Monday, October 4th, 2021 at 8pm for both virtual and in-person audiences. The event will be an evening celebrating the success of OMB's digital programs, and the return to in-person performances.

Hosted by two-time Tony Award Nominee and OMB Board Member, Brad Oscar (Mrs. Doubtfire), this year's event will be Live streamed from the exquisite rooftop venue, Gallow Green, in the heart of New York City. The evening includes live performances by Tony Award Winner, Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Devil Wears Prada) and Broadway favorite, Kathryn Allison (Wicked, Company) with the presentation of the inaugural Clay Stefanki Award, sponsored by Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker.

The virtual component of the celebration, produced by TuttleCo and powered by Hopin, will begin with interactive pre-show entertainment at 7:00pm EST in the Virtual Theatre, including a mixology room with custom cocktails from Food Network star Bobby Flay, and additional entertainment after the mainstage performance, including a virtual dance party led by crowd favorite DJ YUNGUPTOWN! The in-person event at Gallow Green will begin with cocktails and hors devours at 7:00pm EST with the live show and after-party directly following. Seating is limited and proof of vaccinations are required for all attendees of the virtual outdoor in-person event. Both virtual and in-person tickets are available and range from $25-$750. Tickets may be purchased from the Gala page of Only Make Believe's website.

In the face of the COVIDa??19 pandemic, OMB has made tremendous efforts over the past year and a half to address the isolation and uncertainty many children and their families have faced. While OMB has begun to return to traditional in-person live programming outdoors, Only Make Believe is fully committed to continuing its digital programming to reach as many children with disabilities and chronic illnesses as possible during this pandemic. In 2021, OMB launched a film-making program, a deep-dive into the creation of a short film combining the performances of children with disabilities and professional actors, providing a professionally driven creative outlet for children to engage with their peers. Additionally, OMB continued its popular virtual offering OMB All Stars Online, an interactive theatre workshop series where children work together digitally to create their own show. What's more, OMB Live! debuted with the premiere of Dr. Automaton's Android, a newly commissioned script by playwright Jack Novak. OMB Live! mirrors OMB's traditional programming with a team of professional actors digitally engaging children in theatrical play through original narratives.

All funds raised through the 22nd Annual Hybrid Gala will support Only Make Believe's continued growth in providing high quality digital and in-person programming at no cost to children and families. Beginning in one hospital in 1999, Only Make Believe currently serves 44 facilities in the New York metro area, 15 facilities in the Washington DC metro area, and with digital programming have been able to expand to additional pediatric hospitals nationwide, including partner facilities in Boston, Philadelphia, and Dallas. More than 95,000 children have participated in OMB shows since 1999!