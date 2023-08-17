Off-Broadway League to Present 'The Producer's Edge' Seminar Series: Empowering Excellence Off-Broadway

The Off-Broadway League will present its upcoming seminar series, "The Producer's Edge." This educational initiative aims to empower theatremakers and industry professionals with the knowledge and tools needed to excel in the dynamic world of Off-Broadway producing.

"The Producer's Edge" seminar series will feature three sessions, each focusing on a critical aspect of theatre production led by industry experts who will share their insights, strategies, and industry experiences.

Seminar 1 (Thursday, September 21)

"Money Matters: Budgeting and Fundraising for Theatre Productions" - Producing a successful Off-Broadway production requires financial acumen and resourcefulness. In this seminar, participants will learn about basic budgeting techniques, fundraising strategies, and all that goes into the financial infrastructure of a successful production.

Panelists: Rashad V. Chambers, Producer & Attorney; Kyle Provost, General Manager, DR Theatrical Management; Nathan Sheffield, Partner, Herzog + Sheffield PC; Heather Shields, Producer & General Manager, Tom Smedes Productions.

Seminar 2 (Thursday, October 19)

"Fine Print and Beyond: Understanding Enhancements and Other Legal Agreements" - Theatre production involves a myriad of legal considerations. From enhancements to rights acquisitions to agreements with the creative team, this session will delve into the intricacies of legal agreements in Off-Broadway theatre.

Panelists: Pamela Adams, General Manager, Atlantic Theatre Company; Adam Hess, Executive General Manager, DR Theatrical Management; Evan O’Brient, Producer, New York Theatre Workshop; M. Kilburg Reedy, Feldman, Golinski, Reedy + Ben-Zvi.

Seminar 3 (Thursday, November 9)

"Union Maneuvers: Successfully Navigating the Theatrical Unions" - This session will guide participants through the landscape and history of Off-Broadway’s union partners and will provide invaluable guidance on union negotiations, contracts, and compliance.

Panelists: Terry Byrne, General Manager, Westside Theatre; Beth Dembrow, General Manager, MCC Theater; George Forbes, Executive Director, Lucille Lortel Theatre & Foundation; Michael Sag, General Manager, WP Theatre.

*All panelists subject to change

"We could not be more delighted to launch 'The Producer's Edge' seminar series, equipping theatremakers from all backgrounds with knowledge and expertise needed to thrive in this current Off-Broadway landscape," said Casey York, President of the Off-Broadway League. "These seminars exemplify our commitment to providing resources and support to the vibrant Off-Broadway community while fostering its growth and success."

Each session of "The Producer's Edge" will take place at the Theater Center, 210 W. 50th Street, New York, NY 10019 from 5:00pm-7:00pm and will be followed by a happy hour to allow attendees to network. To register, interested participants can visit Click Here. Each session free to members of the Off-Broadway League and $25/seminar for non-members. Non-members are encouraged to consider a General Membership to the Off-Broadway League which is free for the first year of membership.

About the Off-Broadway League

The Off-Broadway League is a non-profit trade association representing the interests of Off-Broadway theatre producers and professionals. Committed to supporting the vitality and growth of Off-Broadway theatre, the League provides resources, advocacy, and promotion to strengthen the Off-Broadway community and its impact on the cultural landscape.